ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

COVID-19 Outbreak Hits Research Station in Antarctica

By Ralph Ellis
WebMD
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrincess Elisabeth Polar Station in Antarctica. Two thirds of the 25 workers have tested positive at the station, despite all of them being fully vaccinated and going through several testing stages being allowed entrance, the Belgium publication Le Soir reported. So far, all the cases are mild at the...

www.webmd.com

Comments / 2

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Scientists Discover New COVID Variant With 46 Mutations

COVID continues to make its rounds. After the announcement of the latest two variants Delta and Omicron (Omarion, if you will), a new variant has been found in France. According to reports a new variant named “IHU," appears to have 46 mutations. The new variant is believed to be more infectious than the Omicron, despite the surge of new cases.
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Over-65s without Covid booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' - which allows them to visit cafes or cinemas – from today under new rules in France

Over-65s in France without Covid-19 booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' under new rules being implemented from today. The pass was introduced in the summer and makes full vaccination against Covid-19, a recent recovery or negative test obligatory for visiting any restaurant or cafe, inter-city train travel and going to cultural venues like cinemas or museums.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antarctica#Covid#Omicron#Bernardo O Higgins
The Independent

Pre-departure Covid tests scrapped for travellers arriving in England

Pre-departure Covid tests for travellers arriving in England are to be scrapped, Boris Johnson has announced, in a major boost for the beleaguered travel industry.In a Commons statement, the Prime Minister said the Omicron variant is now so prevalent in the country that the measure is having limited impact on the spread of the disease.He told MPs the requirement for travellers to self-isolate on arrival until they receive a negative PCR test is also being dropped.Instead, the rules will revert to the system in place in October, with travellers required to take a lateral flow test no later than the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Hong Kong stops cruise ship with 3,700 on board after Covid contacts traced to vessel

A Hong Kong leisure cruise ship with 3,700 holidaymakers and crew members onboard was ordered to cut short its journey after at least nine people were linked to an Omicron cluster.The  Royal Caribbean’s Spectrum of the Seas ship embarked on a “cruise to nowhere” on Sunday and was set to complete its voyage on Thursday, but was forced to return a day early to harbour, according to a government statement.This was after health authorities identified nine people on the cruise as close contacts of one of the clusters infected with the heavily-mutated Omicron variant.The cruise’s suspected cases are linked to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

China to test 13 million in Zhengzhou as Xi'an outbreak eases

The city of Zhengzhou ordered its nearly 13 million residents to take Covid-19 tests Wednesday after a handful of cases were detected, as China fights to stamp out virus clusters ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics. Everyone in Zhengzhou, which has been placed under a partial lockdown, must be tested to "thoroughly uncover infections hidden among the public", the city's government said in a statement Wednesday. The city has detected 11 cases in recent days. The mass-testing order came as case numbers in the locked-down city of Xi'an fell to their lowest in weeks, with officials saying that outbreak had been "brought under control".
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WebMD

Hospitalization Risk from Omicron 'Around a Third of Delta'

Jan. 5, 2022 – People vaccinated against COVID-19 are two-thirds less likely to be hospitalized because of the Omicron variant than those infected with the earlier Delta variant, a new study says. The risk for adults of being admitted to hospital with Omicron was about one third of that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Hong Kong bans flights as Omicron surges around globe

Asian financial hub Hong Kong banned flights from eight nations on Wednesday as part of strict new virus curbs, with Omicron outbreaks spiralling out of control from Europe to the United States. The new coronavirus variant is spreading rapidly across continents, leaving governments rushing to roll out vaccine boosters and bolster healthcare systems as infection numbers reach new highs. Britain, the United States, France and Australia have all announced record case numbers in recent days, while China has imposed lockdowns in two cities and rolled out mass testing for millions as it doubles down on its "zero Covid" policy ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics. Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said the city was shuttering bars and gyms and cancelling evening restaurant dining after Omicron was detected in the international business hub.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Tokyo's daily COVID-19 cases rise to most since Sept 11

TOKYO, Jan 8 (Reuters) - New daily coronavirus cases in the Japanese capital Tokyo rose to 1,224 on Saturday, the Tokyo government said, the highest since Sept. 11. COVID-19 is surging in Japan, and the country is stepping up restrictions in three regions that host U.S. military bases, which some officials say have helped fuel the spike. read more.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Almost 100,000 children lost parents to Covid in Peru

Covid-19 killed at least one parent or primary caregiver for nearly 100,000 children in Peru, the country with the world's highest coronavirus death rate, its government reported Thursday. "Many families come to us and want to access the pension, but they do not have a death certificate for Covid-19 -- in the first and second wave people died at home, they did not have conditions to get that certificate," she explained.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

‘Flurona’ has hit the U.S. Here’s what it is and the symptoms

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When news broke that an unvaccinated pregnant woman in Israel tested positive for both the coronavirus and the common flu at the same time earlier this week, it sent shock waves through the medical community and introduced a new term into the COVID-19 lexicon: “Flurona.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Washington Post

Europe to Russia: Invade Ukraine, and We All Join NATO

You may not have been glued to the annual new year’s address by Finland’s president. That’s understandable but unfortunate, because Sauli Niinisto said some remarkable things. His speech should give the European Union an idea, to be discussed not just in Brussels but also — and especially — in the capitals of Sweden, Austria, Ireland, Cyprus and Malta.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy