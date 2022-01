With the effects of the pandemic still taking its toll, the Biden administration announced that the student loan payment moratorium will be extended to May 2022. Currently, 89% of borrowers remain unable to meet their payments at this time or anytime soon. With the moratorium announcement, the issue of student loan forgiveness has been brought back into the forefront of public debate. The extension enacted is a step in the right direction and will help many borrowers during these financially uncertain times. However, loan forgiveness needs to remain an important goal for President Biden and the American people.

