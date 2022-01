The Crookston Pirate Boy’s Hockey team played at Thief River Falls last week and although they didn’t play the Prowlers, the Pirates lost games to Fargo North and Rock Ridge and their record is now 0-8-1 and 0-4-1 in Section 8A. The Pirates will host Thief River Falls for their second meeting during the regular season tonight and Crookston will try to gain a split on the season as Thief River Falls did beat the Pirates 10-1 on December 16 in Thief River Falls. The Prowlers are 3-6 on the season after splitting last week in a win over Rock Ridge and a 2-1 overtime loss to Fargo North. Game time tonight at the Crookston Sports Center is 7:30 PM and it will be VIDEO STREAMED LIVE on kroxam.com.

CROOKSTON, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO