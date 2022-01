One more restaurant is closing for good.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. For fans of authentic Philly and East Coast food, things are about to become a bit more challenging in the coming year here in Tucson. That is because Frankie’s South Philly Cheesesteaks has announced that when it shuts its doors at the end of Friday, December 31, it will not reopen the doors again. This announcement came earlier in the week as the long time business will shut down shop.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 11 DAYS AGO