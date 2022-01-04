ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

Horry County Schools updates COVID-19 quarantine guidelines

By Kaitlyn Luna
 2 days ago

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Schools has updated the district’s coronavirus quarantine guidelines.

The new guidelines include isolation for at least five days, even if you have been vaccinated.

The full guidelines include:

If You Tested Positive (Isolation):
You need to isolate regardless of your vaccination status:
•    Stay home and avoid in-person contact with others for at least 5 days.
•    If you have no symptoms after Day 5, you can end isolation but must wear a mask around others for 5 more days.

If You Were Exposed to Someone with COVID-19 (Quarantine):

•    If you have received the vaccine doses for which you are eligible (completed initial vaccination series and booster for ages 16 and up, or completed initial vaccination series for ages 5-15), you don’t have to quarantine, but you must wear a mask around others for 10 days. DHEC recommends you get tested on Day 5.

•    Individuals are eligible for a booster six months after completing their Pfizer or Moderna vaccination series, or two months after their single-dose of Janssen.

•    If you have not been vaccinated or you have completed your primary vaccination series and are booster eligible, but haven’t received a booster, you must quarantine for 10 days. However, if you test on Day 4 or beyond and receive a negative result, you may shorten your quarantine to 5 days, but you must wear a mask around others for days 6-10.

•    If you develop symptoms, stay home and get tested.

For a complete list of the updated guidelines you can visit the HCS website here .

