Horry County Schools updates COVID-19 quarantine guidelines
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Schools has updated the district’s coronavirus quarantine guidelines.
The new guidelines include isolation for at least five days, even if you have been vaccinated.
The full guidelines include:
If You Tested Positive (Isolation):
You need to isolate regardless of your vaccination status:
• Stay home and avoid in-person contact with others for at least 5 days.
• If you have no symptoms after Day 5, you can end isolation but must wear a mask around others for 5 more days.
If You Were Exposed to Someone with COVID-19 (Quarantine):
• If you have received the vaccine doses for which you are eligible (completed initial vaccination series and booster for ages 16 and up, or completed initial vaccination series for ages 5-15), you don’t have to quarantine, but you must wear a mask around others for 10 days. DHEC recommends you get tested on Day 5.
• Individuals are eligible for a booster six months after completing their Pfizer or Moderna vaccination series, or two months after their single-dose of Janssen.
• If you have not been vaccinated or you have completed your primary vaccination series and are booster eligible, but haven’t received a booster, you must quarantine for 10 days. However, if you test on Day 4 or beyond and receive a negative result, you may shorten your quarantine to 5 days, but you must wear a mask around others for days 6-10.
• If you develop symptoms, stay home and get tested.
For a complete list of the updated guidelines you can visit the HCS website here .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.
Comments / 0