Steps urged as 3 women slain in a day by partners in France

President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday faced anger from opponents and chaos in parliament after warning French people not yet vaccinated against Covid-19 that they would be squeezed out of key aspects of life. Macron, who has not yet formally declared his candidacy for re-election in April, came under fire from challengers already in the race, accusing him of overstepping the line with his remarks. The uproar prompted a new delay to legislation aimed at tightening France's Covid rules at a time when the country is facing record daily infection rates fuelled by the Omicron strain of the virus. "As for the non-vaccinated, I really want to piss them off," he told Le Parisien newspaper in an interview, using the French verb "emmerder".

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO