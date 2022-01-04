ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Disney Patent Will Create “Immersive 3D Experience” Without Goggles

By Andrew Boardwine
Inside the Magic
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney is one step closer to transforming Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort into an immersive “metaverse” that could be a gamechanger in theme park technology. The Orange County Register first reported that the Walt Disney Company was approved for a patent by the U.S. Patent...

insidethemagic.net

Comments / 0

Related
disneyfoodblog.com

Everything That Will Be CLOSED in Disney World in 2022

Disney World sometimes closes rides, attractions, and restaurants for changes and scheduled maintenance. We keep track of the refurbishments schedule and let you know every week what’s going to be closed in the parks and hotels. But now that a new year isn’t too far away (first of all, how did that happen so fast??) we’re taking a look at everything that’s going to be closed in Disney World in 2022. Some of these closures are on the calendar already, and others have just been announced as happening sometime in the year. It’s a LONG list, so buckle up!
TRAVEL
Inside the Magic

Disney Guests Left Devastated After Four Hour Wait Ends in Catastrophe

Imagine waiting in line for a Disney attraction for hours, only to end up reaching the front of the line to be told the ride is broken? That was the case for some Guests this past week. At Walt Disney World, arguably the most popular attraction can be found at...
TRAVEL
wdwinfo.com

The Worst Resorts on Disney Property

There are more than twenty-five resorts on Disney property at which people can stay. I know the word “worst” seems strong, but hang in there. When I say worst, I mean the resorts that aren’t worth the money or experience. Food is also a significant factor when I look at these resorts and rate them. There are three resorts that I feel are the absolute worst.
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Orange County, FL
Orange County, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Inside the Magic

Disneyland Makes Big Change to Disability System

Disney has been revamping their in-Park disability program as of late, with the addition of Disney Genie+ and Premier Access. So far, we have seen Disneyland Paris change their program, as well as Walt Disney World. Now, Disneyland Resort seems to be next. The changes comes with the start of...
TRAVEL
Inside the Magic

Universal Orlando Takes Away Massive Benefit For Resort Guests

One of the biggest benefits that Universal Orlando Resort Guests enjoy is Early Park Admission. Guests who stay at a Universal Orlando Resort have access to Early Park Admission at both Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure for selection attractions one hour before the Parks open and they have access to select attractions at Universal’s Volcano Bay for 30 minutes prior to opening.
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

Disney Guest Shares Heated Encounter with Cast Member

It is no surprise to say that Disney can oftentimes end up flooded with cars. With so many Guests entering and exiting the Parks at every moment, on top of Disney’s transportation doing the same, it is easy to end up lost in the shuffle of cards. That being said, Guests must always be aware of where they are driving to ensure that they are not in the wrong lane, or blocking others.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
Inside the Magic

Disney Characters May End Up Fired If This Happens

While at Disney World or Disneyland, there are so many important parts that makeup Guests’ experiences. The incredible rides like Splash Mountain and Pirates of the Caribbean, the delicious restaurants like Cinderella’s Royal Table and Le Cellier Steakhouse, or the jaw-dropping theming of lands like Pandora – The World of Avatar or Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge all add to the magic that can be found at Disney. One of the most important and interactive aspects of the Parks, however, can be found in the characters that walk around.
TRAVEL
Inside the Magic

Moving to Disney Becomes Impossible For Many Due to One Massive Concern

If you are planning to move to Orlando to be closer to the magic of Disney in 2022, get ready to pay the price that comes along with it. Over the pandemic, many people moved to Florida. With the state being one of the ones that “opened” back up the fastest, many who were craving a sense of normalcy moved down to the sunshine state. Plus, with beaches nearby and theme parks, the idea of moving to where you vacation quickly became a popular option. With the increased amount of Guests becoming locals, Orlando rental rates shot up. The housing market was fantastic for selling, but buying would cost you a little more than you were used to. For apartments, rent jumped by hundreds of dollars, leaving a two-bedroom at a $2000.00 price point (of course, this cost varies but I can attest I was quoted $2150.00 for a two-bedroom near Disney World).
ORLANDO, FL
The Independent

CES 2022: smartglasses and smart body scanner among first gadgets announced

Smartglasses that give users a personal video display and smart scales that can measure body composition and even nerve activity are among the first gadgets unveiled ahead of the CES tech show.TCL announced a new version of its “wearable display glasses”, called the NxtWear Air, which has built-in micro screens that give the wearer the effect of viewing a 140in screen from around 13ft away.Health tech firm Withings unveiled the Body Scan, a smart scales-like health station that includes an array of sensors to monitor body composition as well as cardiovascular measurements and nerve activity.The device can link directly with...
ELECTRONICS
disneydining.com

Year In Review: Disney Stars We Lost In 2021

2021 was full of a lot of exciting times for The Walt Disney Company. For the first time in more than a year, all of Disney’s theme parks are open at the same time, Marvel’s newest film, Spider-Man: No Way Home has earned more than one billion dollars at the box office, and Disney+ is seeing new subscribers every day. However, there were also sad times for Disney and its fans around the world.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Parks#Disney World#Virtual Environment#Walt Disney World Resort#The Walt Disney Company#Virtual World Simulator#Ar
Inside the Magic

Disney Water Park Shuts Down 1 Day After Reopening

When the temperatures in Orlando drop below a certain temperature, the desire to go to a water park is no longer as strong as it once was. Just yesterday, Disney and Guests welcomed back Typhoon Lagoon with open arms as the water park finally reopened after almost two years of closure. For so long, Blizzard Beach has been the only option for Guests who wanted to jet down a water slide, but now, the waves of Typhoon Lagoon are back in action!
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

Disney Guests Want Disney Genie Turned Off

The Disney Genie system is one that many Disney fans have been waiting for for years, and now that it has rolled out at both Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort, some Guests are loving the system, while others do not. The Disney Genie system allows for Guests to have...
TRAVEL
Inside the Magic

Disney Guests Are Blaming COVID-19 Spread on This

Due to the increasing popularity of not just Walt Disney World but all Disney Parks and Resorts, Guests are starting to notice the crowds a lot more than they may have used to. It seems like you can’t ride Splash Mountain or Expedition Everest without waiting for at least 30 minutes (but usually much more) unless you wait until the Park closes.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
NewsBreak
Disney
Inside the Magic

Universal Orlando Promises New Offerings Following Annual Passholder Backlash

One of the fun perks for Universal Orlando Resort Annual Passholders has come to an end, at least for now. Universal Orlando Resort Annual Passes are different depending on levels. The higher the level, the more opportunities you have to save money on merchandise and restaurants, Park in special areas, and receive special perks like using Universal Express to skip the regular attraction line queues.
ORLANDO, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

A Major Disney World Ride Is Closing for a LONG Time Next Week

Disney World has been VERY busy over the last couple of weeks with a lot of guests heading into the parks for the holiday season. If you’re ringing in the new year by visiting Mickey and the gang at Disney, make sure you know which rides, attractions, and hotels will be closed during your vacation! Here’s a complete list of the refurbishments that are scheduled to happen next week in Disney World.
TRAVEL
Inside the Magic

Video: Big Rat On the Loose in Walt Disney World Had Guests Running

Sometimes it’s not just the character interactions that can make for unique experiences at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort. A resurfaced video from a character meet-and-greet with Baloo and King Louie of The Jungle Book (1967) at Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort went south when a rather large rat made it’s way straight through the meet-and-greet and had Guests running and dancing to avoid it.
ANIMALS
Inside the Magic

Heavy Snowfall Completely Takes Over Disney Park

At Tokyo Disney Resort, things are starting to look a lot like Christmas, even after Christmas!. When we think of snow at a Disney Resort, we often do not associate it with Walt Disney World Resort. The closest thing that sunny Central Florida will ever get to a snowfall is a snoap fall! Because of this, it is often shocking to see a Disney attraction or castle covered in flurries. Walt may have chosen Orlando and California for their warmer climates and lack of snow, but there are many Parks around the world that do have snow which leaves the Disney Park looking like it is something out of a fairytale!
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy