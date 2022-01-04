ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking the snow

WBAY Green Bay
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a rebound year but far from normal, tourism leaders say. A look at the success of the...

www.wbay.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 Forecast: Light snow and bitter cold!

Light snow is falling in the metro area and points south this morning. It will be sticking to some of the roadways so pad in some extra travel time for your morning commute today. Not only will we have some light snow, but also bitterly cold air temperatures. Factoring in wind speeds this morning, expect […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Baltimore

Time To Prepare: More Snow On The Way For Thursday Into Friday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We are setting our sights on a Thursday p.m. to Friday a.m. storm system that will follow the same pattern as earlier this week, bringing more snow to the region. A Winter Storm Watch will go into effect Thursday at 6 p.m. and remain in effect until 7 a.m. Friday. The “Watch” will be elevated to a “Warning” as we get within about 12 hours of the event. First, there will be a weak cold front moving across the mid-Atlantic Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. It will reinforce the cold air in place. The area of low pressure bringing the...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Alert#Extreme Weather
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

THURSDAY: Showers, with a few downpours continue morning, with the greatest chance for showers pushing east by late afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s will occur this morning, with temperatures dropping steadily for the rest of the day behind a cold front. Winds will pick up from the north as the rain tapers off. Skies […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
News 12

STORM WATCH: Snow Thursday into Friday; 3-5 inches possible

Today will be the calm before the storm with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid- to upper-30s. A winter weather advisory will go into effect from midnight tonight until 12 p.m. Friday for Fairfield New Haven counties. Overnight into Friday is when snow will begin accumulating. Currently, it...
NEW HAVEN, CT
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Snow, dangerous wind chills return

The cold air is already taking up residency today, offering up temperatures 20 degrees cooler than yesterday. Another stronger push of Arctic air will arrive as a quick-moving snow system tracks through the region into tonight. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for portions of western into eastern Kansas. Snowfall...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Environment
WLOX

Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast

It has been mostly cloudy for the coastal areas today and a little more humid. Some inland areas have seen a little more sunshine today. Tonight will be mild with lows in the 50s, and we could see a few isolated showers. Thursday, we expect a few more scattered showers, and highs will be near 70 as a frontal system approaches. The front will pass late Thursday dropping our temps back in the 30s. This weekend, we warm-up again, so it looks like our temperature rollercoaster ride will continue. We are also expecting more showers and possible thunderstorms this weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
WLOX

Wesley's Wednesday First Alert Weather Forecast

It has been a cloudy and quite chilly start to the day. We are going to be in and out of the clouds today with isolated showers. Highs will be warmer in the 60s, and it will be a little more humid. Thursday, we expect a few more scattered showers, and highs will be near 70 as a frontal system approaches. The front will pass late Thursday dropping our temps back in the 30s. This weekend, we warm-up again, so it looks like our temperature rollercoaster ride will continue. We are also expecting more showers and possible thunderstorms this weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
kswo.com

First Alert Forecast | 1/6AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Holy cow, it’s cold outside! It’d be a great day to stay in bed this Thursday morning as wind chill values for many are in the single digits. The cold temperatures, combined with the breezy north/northeast winds are creating dangerously cold wind chill values. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for many counties in southwest Oklahoma and a couple counties in north Texas through 10AM. These areas will likely see dangerously cold wind chills, as low as 10 degrees below zero! These feels-like temperatures can lead to frostbite, hypothermia or in extreme cases, death. The human body naturally loses heat through a process called convection. When the wind is calm, the heat remains close to our bodies, which allows us to stay warmer (a heat bubble if you will). When the winds increase, this heat bubble is disrupted and essentially speeds up the heat-loss process making the human body feel colder than the air temperature. Layers, layers, layers! Wear several warm layers including but not limited too: hats, gloves/mittens, scarfs long sleeve, sweatshirt, winter jacket, wool socks, etc.
ENVIRONMENT
WBAY Green Bay

How much snow did you get January 5?

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - These are the latest snowfall amounts available from National Weather Service reporting stations, trained weather observers and other sources. These are not snowfall totals -- some of these amounts were reported while the snow was still falling Wednesday afternoon. The list is organized by snowfall...
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Denver

First Alert Weather: Cold And Snow Blast Thru Front Range

 DENVER(CBS)- A strong jet stream overrunning cold Arctic air rushing in over the eastern plains fired up bands of snow during the Wednesday afternoon rush. Credit CBS4 The heavy bands of snow show up well on the First Alert high-res radar. Areas under the bands of snow (shaded in blue) received quick bursts of snow. Credit CBS4 The roads were cold enough that icy conditions happened as quickly as the snow began falling. Creating numerous accidents from the mountains to the plains. A big range on snow amounts from the high country down across the plains. Some areas as of this writing are approaching one...
DENVER, CO
NECN

FIRST ALERT: Icy Roads Early, Snow Begins Falling Thursday Night

It’s nice to get the sun back. Even if it is for only a day. For a winter that hasn’t seen much white, we’ve surely been seeing a lot of gray. The next storm system has been flipping and flopping like a fish out of water. What seemed like a minimal event is looking more like a solid dose of snow. We’re preparing for slow travel with steady and possibly heavy snow on Friday morning. In fact, based on current projections and snowfall intensity, it looks like a lot of delays and cancellations are in order.
BOSTON, MA
KFVS12

First Alert Action Day Thursday due to snow.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. We have issued a First Alert Action Day with the threat of snow falling which will likely have an impact to travel tomorrow. For tonight we will remain mostly cloudy with colder temperatures moving in. Lows by morning will range from the middle teens north to the lower 20s south.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KXLY

The calm before tonight’s winter storm- Mark

It’s the calm before tonight’s storm. We’re expected to see snow start later tonight and continue into Thursday morning. Here are the 4 things you need to know as we prepare:. Today will be cloudy and cool. A winter storm warning goes into effect tonight. This storm...
ENVIRONMENT
WLOX

Wesley's Thursday First Alert Forecast

Mild 70s possible this afternoon. A cold front brings a chance for showers today and a big cooldown tonight. Click and watch the forecast video for details. It has been a cloudy and quite chilly start to the day. We are going to be in and out of the clouds today with isolated showers. Highs will be warmer in the 60s, and it will be a little more humid. Thursday, we expect a few more scattered showers, and highs will be near 70 as a frontal system approaches. The front will pass late Thursday dropping our temps back in the 30s. This weekend, we warm-up again, so it looks like our temperature rollercoaster ride will continue. We are also expecting more showers and possible thunderstorms this weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
nbcboston.com

FIRST ALERT: Icy Roads Early, Snow Begins Falling Thursday Night

It’s nice to get the sun back. Even if it is for only a day. For a winter that hasn’t seen much white, we’ve surely been seeing a lot of gray. The next storm system has been flipping and flopping like a fish out of water. What seemed like a minimal event is looking more like a solid dose of snow. We’re preparing for slow travel with steady and possibly heavy snow on Friday morning. In fact, based on current projections and snowfall intensity, it looks like a lot of delays and cancellations are in order.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy