FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking the snow

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Holy cow, it’s cold outside! It’d be a great day to stay in bed this Thursday morning as wind chill values for many are in the single digits. The cold temperatures, combined with the breezy north/northeast winds are creating dangerously cold wind chill values. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for many counties in southwest Oklahoma and a couple counties in north Texas through 10AM. These areas will likely see dangerously cold wind chills, as low as 10 degrees below zero! These feels-like temperatures can lead to frostbite, hypothermia or in extreme cases, death. The human body naturally loses heat through a process called convection. When the wind is calm, the heat remains close to our bodies, which allows us to stay warmer (a heat bubble if you will). When the winds increase, this heat bubble is disrupted and essentially speeds up the heat-loss process making the human body feel colder than the air temperature. Layers, layers, layers! Wear several warm layers including but not limited too: hats, gloves/mittens, scarfs long sleeve, sweatshirt, winter jacket, wool socks, etc.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 HOUR AGO