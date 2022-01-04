Kansas at Oklahoma State odds, picks and prediction

The No. 6 Kansas Jayhawks (11-1, 0-0 Big 12) visit Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Okla., to battle the Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-4, 0-0) in a 9 p.m. ET Big 12 tilt Tuesday. Below, we look at the Kansas vs. Oklahoma State odds and lines and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

Rankings courtesy of the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports.

Kansas has gone 7-0 since falling 74-73 to the Dayton Flyers Nov. 26. The nation’s ninth-ranked offensive team with 85.2 points per game has shot 51.4% from the floor since that game. That figure includes a robust 37.9% mark from 3-point-land. The Jayhawks are a veteran unit: six of their top seven players in minutes per game are upperclassmen.

The Cowboys had two games nixed over the holidays, so they haven’t played since Dec. 18. Oklahoma State started the season 6-1 but is just 1-3 since. The Cowboys are very much a 2-by-2 team on offense: their 5.3 triples per game rank last in the conference.

Tuesday’s game will mark the Big 12 opener for both sides.

Kansas at Oklahoma State odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Odds for a full list. Lines last updated at 12:15 p.m. ET.

Money line: Kansas -290 (bet $290 to win $100) | Oklahoma State +225 (bet $100 to win $225)

Kansas -290 (bet $290 to win $100) | Oklahoma State +225 (bet $100 to win $225) Against the spread (ATS): Kansas -6.5 (-110) | Oklahoma State +6.5 (-110)

Kansas -6.5 (-110) | Oklahoma State +6.5 (-110) Over/Under (O/U): 144.5 (O: -107 | U: -115)

PLAY: Free, daily sports pick’em contests. Play now!

Kansas at Oklahoma State odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Kansas 76, Oklahoma State 73

Oklahoma State downed Kansas in Stillwater last season and played the Jayhawks tough on the road. A couple of recent OSU losses have been solid games in the analytic metrics department and the Cowboys have certainly played a tougher slate of late despite the rest/rust issue.

Give Oklahoma State a near-one-in-three chance in this one: COWBOYS (+225) has value.

The Jayhawks are 1-5 ATS in their last six games against teams playing .600 or better basketball. The home team is 7-1 ATS in the last OSU-Kansas meetings.

The Cowboys take care of the basketball and have the ability to get to the free-throw line. They block a ton of shots, defend well, and turn steals into points. They can also give Kansas a game that presents a stark contrast to recent, easier outings, and more than two possessions is too many points for the Jayhawks in this one.

TAKE THE COWBOYS +6.5 (-110).

The Over is 9-0 in the Jayhawks’ last nine road games versus teams with a winning home record. The Over is 5-1-1 in the Cowboys’ last seven against a team with a winning straight-up record.

PASS, but this one is close to a play on the Over.

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

College sports coverage from USA TODAY Sports Media Group:

Alabama / Arkansas / Auburn / Colorado / Florida / Georgia / LSU / Michigan / Michigan State / Notre Dame / Ohio State / Oklahoma / Oregon / Penn State / Rutgers / Tennessee / Texas / USC / Wisconsin / College Football News

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).