First look: Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions odds and lines

By Skip Snow
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
The Green Bay Packers (13-3) and Detroit Lions (2-13-1) meet in a Week 18 battle Sunday. The NFC Central contest at Ford Field is slated for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff. Below, we look at the Packers vs. Lions odds and lines; check back for our NFL picks and predictions.

Green Bay downed the Minnesota Vikings 37-10 Sunday and has won five consecutive games. The Packers outgained the Vikings by 275 yards. WR Davante Adams logged 11 catches for 136 yards and a touchdown.

Green Bay covered an 11-point spread and is now 9-1 ATS over its last 10 games against NFC foes.

The Lions coughed up a season-high 51 points in a Sunday loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Detroit was a minus-three in turnovers, and the Seahawks racked up 265 rushing yards. The Lions now return home where they have won two in a row. Detroit last beat Green Bay at home in 2018.

Packers at Lions odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated Tuesday at 1:47 p.m. ET.

  • Money line: Packers -140 (bet $140 to win $100) | Lions +115 (bet $100 to win $115)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Packers -2.5, -115 (bet $115 to win $100) | Lions +2.5, -105 (bet $105 to win $100)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 42.5, O: -115 (bet $115 to win $100) | U: -105 (bet $105 to win $100)

2021 betting stats:

  • ML: Packers 13-3 | Lions 2-13-1
  • ATS: Packers 12-4 | Lions 10-6
  • O/U: Packers 7-9 | Lions 6-10

Packers at Lions head-to-head

Green Bay defeated Detroit 35-17 on Sept. 20, and that win marked the Pack’s fifth in a row against the Lions. Packers RB Aaron Jones scored 4 touchdowns in that game. Green Bay is 105-72-7 in an all-time series that dates back to 1930.

Against the number, however, the Packers are 0-4 ATS in their last four games in Detroit. They are 2-7 ATS in their last nine games against Detroit.

