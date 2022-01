South Carolina state representative Mandy Kimmons resigned her seat in the S.C. House of Representatives on Tuesday evening, according to a post on her Facebook page. “After much thought and prayerful consideration, I have resigned from the South Carolina House of Representatives,” Kimmons wrote. “My resignation letter is posted below. I can never thank you all enough for placing your trust in me. I am forever grateful for all the support! I look forward to serving the community in other ways. God Bless!”

