With the holiday season behind us, America’s focus has once again shifted to the surging omicron variant. Cases continue to rise across major cities, and many European nations are facing lockdowns. U.S. leaders are trying to avoid such strict measures, which means a renewed focus on Covid-19 treatments for those already infected. While some companies in the pharmaceutical and biotech spaces are still working hard to adjust their vaccines and produce new ones, others have shifted focus to engineering effective treatments. One such company is NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP). Indeed, the company has some good news to report today. As a result, NRXP stock has spent the morning moving upward.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 22 HOURS AGO