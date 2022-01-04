ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
People Moves: Mosaic Hires BHSI’s Dilley to Lead Financial Institutions; BMS Re Names Guy Carpenter’s Gomez as EVP, LatAm & Caribbean

Cover picture for the articleThis edition of International People Moves details appointments at Mosaic Insurance and BMS Re. A summary of these new hires follows here. BHSI’s Dilley to Lead Financial Institutions at Mosaic Insurance. Specialist underwriter Tom Dilley has joined Mosaic Insurance to lead the company’s global financial institutions division....

