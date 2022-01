KCC is offering a free class during Spring 2022 to anyone who brings in their vaccination card and student ID, as long as they didn't receive the incentive last fall. The free class is offered as a tuition credit at the time of registration. The maximum value is $495. The offer applies only to tuition and basic fees of $165 per credit hour. Additional fees (including lab fees, out-of-district fees and others) are not included. The college will not give any cash back, and it is offered to people who come in-person only.

KANKAKEE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO