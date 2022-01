Nokia (NYSE:NOK) is one of a handful of global players with an opportunity to dominate the 5G market. The future of technology is 5G. This new form of wireless communications will change how we live, work and play in ways that were never thought possible before now. The current state of 5G stocks is not good, with many looking overvalued, but what about NOK stock?

STOCKS ・ 13 HOURS AGO