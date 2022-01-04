ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Avalanche at Chicago Blackhawks odds, picks, and prediction

By Skip Snow
 1 day ago
The Colorado Avalanche (18-8-2) and Chicago Blackhawks (11-17-4) clash in a Tuesday night showdown in Chicago. The match-up at the United Center is slated for a 9 p.m. ET puck drop. Below, we look at the Avalanche vs. Blackhawks odds and lines and make our expert NHL picks, predictions and bets.

Colorado is playing just its second game since Dec. 16. The highest scoring team in the NHL (4.21 goals per game) earned a 4-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks in its return to the ice Sunday. The Avs tallied two power-play goals in the victory and are 31.3% with the extra man over their last 32 attempts.

The Blackhawks have been shellacked in two games since a 13-day hiatus. The ‘Hawks were outscored 11-2 over Saturday and Sunday games against the Nashville Predators and Calgary Flames. Chicago has lost four in a row.

Colorado won 4-2 when these teams met Oct. 13.

Avalanche at Blackhawks odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports' betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated at 1:40 p.m. ET.

  • Money line: Avalanche -240 (bet $240 to win $100) | Blackhawks +190 (bet $100 to win $190)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Avalanche -1.5 (-105) | Blackhawks +1.5 (-120)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 5.5 (O: -135 | U: +110)

Avalanche at Blackhawks projected goalies

Darcy Kuemper (14-5-0, 2.73 GAA, .909 SV%) vs. Marc-Andre Fleury (9-10-1, 2.86 GAA, .913 SV%, 2 SO)

Kuemper has sometimes struggled away from home this season. He owns a 3.15 GAA and .897 SV% on the road and has allowed 3 or more goals in seven of his eight road starts.

Fleury is returning to action after being in COVID-19 protocol. The veteran netminder has not played since Dec. 17. He has been better this year away from home. Colorado got to him for 4 goals on opening night (Oct. 13), but Fleury was quite good against the Avs last season (.932 SV%).

Avalanche at Blackhawks odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Avalanche 4, Blackhawks 3

The Avs offense against Chicago’s recent woes makes for prices in this range: PASS.

Chicago has been solid under interim head coach Derek King. A bounce-back effort in their third game back from the Christmas hiatus — against a Colorado club that is playing just its second game since the break — is worth a partial-unit play on the puck line.

BACK THE BLACKHAWKS +1.5 (-120).

The Over is 18-7 in Colorado’s 25 games. Its 6-0 in Chicago’s last half-dozen games as an Underdog and is 3-1-1 across the last five meetings of this series.

Analytics point to the Chicago offense being been a tad better than recent final scores would indicate. Fleury could well be rusty and is backing a ‘Hawks defense which has made more than its share of mistakes of late. And Kuemper has been subpar on the road.

TAKE A CRACK AT THE OVER 5.5 (-135).

