Looks like a ton of snow

*A Winter Storm Watch for late Thursday night & Friday Morning*. For tonight, rain this evening, otherwise gradual clearing. Low to mid 30s. Thursday, mostly sunny. Near 40°. Thursday night, cloudy with snow after 3 A..M. Mid to upper 20s. Friday, a snowy and slippery morning commute expected. Snow...
Weather in 5/Joe & Joe Weather Show Latest Podcast. Good late morning everyone. We have ourselves a beautiful January day today which is the “quiet before the storm” cliche. It’ll be a brief one, but a decent one for that matter, and tomorrow’s morning rush hour will be impacted in many areas of the NYC Metro.
Wednesday's windy weather was expected to blow colder temperatures and snow into the area later today. The National Weather Service says snow could begin after 3 p.m., just in time for rush hour, and last through Friday. Temperatures will hover in the low 20s during the day today and drop into the teens overnight and hover near 20 on Friday.
Comments / 0