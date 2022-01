The Broncos’ coronavirus issues continued Monday when kicker Brandon McManus and punter Sam Martin were placed on the NFL’s COVID-19/reserve list. The addition of McManus, who missed one game last year when he tested positive, and Martin run the Broncos’ total to 16 players from their 53-man roster and practice squad on the reserve list. Earlier in the day, coach Vic Fangio was hopeful groups of players who have been sidelined would be activated Tuesday and Wednesday.

