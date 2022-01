When I wrote in my last PPA update that the Wizards would probably lose one of their upcoming “should win” games, I wasn’t thinking about the Houston Rockets. Including homecourt advantage, the Wizards should have been 9-10 points per 100 possessions better than the Rockets. Yet somehow, they managed to lose on a buzzer-beating three by Kevin Porter Jr., who had a terrible game in a terrible season.

