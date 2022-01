Intel stock is up +0.73 (1.37%) today. It is currently trading at $53.87. Here is a brief guide on where to buy Intel stock. Since Intel revealed that it is planning to list the shares of self-driving car unit Mobileye by mid-2022, the Intel stock has been on the rise; something it has maintained even in days like today when majority of the stocks are down after the Fed announced it shall raise the interest rates in the coming months.

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO