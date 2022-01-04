ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Obituary - Joe Verploegen

By Tim Leeds
Havre Daily News
 2 days ago

Joe Verploegen, 65, passed away...

www.havredailynews.com

Sterling Journal-Advocate

In Memoriam 2021

The following is a list of friends and family members lost to death by residents and former residents of Sterling, Logan County and northeast Colorado in 2021. The names are listed by the month the obituary was printed in the paper, not alphabetically or by date of death, to make it easier to find digital copies of the obituaries. Only those whose obituaries were printed in the Journal-Advocate are included.
LOGAN COUNTY, CO
kciiradio.com

Shirley Walker

Funeral services for 85-year-old Shirley Walker of Riverside will be at 10a.m. Thursday, January 6th at the St. Mary’s Hall. Burial will be at the Riverside Public Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, January 5th from 4-7p.m. at St. Mary’s Hall. Memorials may be directed to Washington County Hospice or the Riverside Elementary Playground Fund. The Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services of Riverside is caring for Shirley’s family and arrangements.
RIVERSIDE, IA
Hungry Horse News

Joseph Voermans Jr.

Joseph Voermans Jr. died Jan. 1, 2022, of natural causes. He was 94 years old. He is the son of Doris (Sindt) Voermans and Joseph Voermans. Joe was the first of three sons; his brother Jack and brother Jacob are both deceased. He was born in Whitefish and lived in the Flathead Valley his entire life except for a few months when he followed his high school sweetheart, Billie Reichert, to Omaha to marry her. He worked at Boys Town, but they were called back to the family dairy farm and he worked there until it was sold. During that time, they had two children, Judy and Jennifer. After the sale of the dairy farm, Joe went to work for Red Harding at Whitefish Lumber. He delivered lumber to the site of the new post office and when the opportunity to work for USPS was available, he took the job. He served the postal service for 31 years in various capacities, including interim Postmaster at Lakeside Post Office. During those years a third child arrived, Jacob. Sadly, Billie died unexpectedly in 1966.
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Tecumseh Herald

Gary Lavern Escott

Gary Lavern Escott, age 65 of Britton passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital. A celebration of life service will be at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Tecumseh Chapel of Handler Funeral Homes. Online condolences may be offered to the family at handlerfuneralhomes.com.
BRITTON, MI
Tecumseh Herald

George Edward Roesch

George Edward Roesch of Adrian passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. George, better known to family and friends as Ed, was born September 1, 1940, to George Bernhard Roesch and Thelma (Gust) Roesch in Adrian, Mich. Ed graduated from Adrian High School in 1958, where he enjoyed music and played clarinet in the band. He married Candace Carol Spiegel on June 5, 1960, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Adrian. Ed, along with Candy, was a long-time member of St. John’s. While farming on Wilmoth Hwy, Ed attended Adrian College and graduated in 1966 with a degree in education. Ed loved collecting toy trains and enjoyed showing them to friends and family. He was a member of the Train Collector’s Association and favored O-Gauge Lionel.
ADRIAN, MI
Macoupin County Enquirer-Democrat

Karen Jean Hildebrand

Karen Jean Hildebrand, 75, of Gillespie, passed away at St. Francis Hospital, Litchfield, on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 at 12:10 p.m. She married David W. Hildebrand on June 6, 1965 in Gillespie. She was a homemaker. Karen was a member of the Eastern Star and Home Extension. She is survived...
kogt.com

Edith D. Vincent Hanks

On Christmas Day, Dec. 25th, 2021 our sweet Mom, Edith (Dee) Hanks met Jesus with open arms. Mom, 98, was born October 7, 1923, Orange Texas, third daughter of Ludger J. and Lena Moore Vincent. Our Mom, our Grandma Dee, our sister , our Aunt Dee and the sweetest/most caring...
ORANGE, TX
Fredericksburg Standard

Matthew Wayne Merz

Matthew Wayne Merz, 51, of Utah and formerly of Fredericksburg, died Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, at the Courthouse Square Gazebo behind Pioneer Memorial Library. Memorials may be made to the Make A Wish Foundation. A complete obituary will...
FREDERICKSBURG, TX
NewsBreak
Obituaries
The Uvalde Leader-News

Lynn Watkins

Lynn Watkins, 79, of Uvalde died on Dec. 30, 2021, at St. Luke’s Hospital in San Antonio. A graveside service will be held on tomorrow at 11 a.m. at Montell Cemetery in Montell. Arrangements are under the direction of Rushing-Estes-Knowles Mortuary, and a complete obituary will appear in a...
UVALDE, TX
Pleasanton Express

CHERYL HOUSE

On Dec. 28, 2021, Cheryl Lynn House, age 63, of Jourdanton, ended her long battle with cancer and passed peacefully from this earth. Cheryl was born Nov. 12, 1958, to Jimmy R. and Dorothy (Valchar) House in Killeen, while Jimmy was stationed in the Army. She often referred to herself as an “Army brat,” especially when her inquisitive and mischievous nature got her in trouble. At an early age she loved to explore her surroundings, like when she was 2 years old and crawled over the chain-link fence before her dad could even finish installing it in their backyard in Charlotte, or when she pushed her highchair up to the window and climbed out to play or visit the neighbors. Being told “no” was not acceptable to her.
JOURDANTON, TX
The Guardian

Brian Marshall obituary

In 2004 I met Brian Marshall while I was setting up a storytelling company of people with learning disabilities in Somerset. Brian, who has died aged 70, was the first to join, and his commitment never wavered. He revealed himself to be a natural and compulsive narrator with a genius for saying exactly the right words at the right time.
OBITUARIES
Whitefish Pilot

