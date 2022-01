If you’re looking for the best penny stocks to buy today, you’ve got your pick. Social media has become the new “investor lunch table” for gaining insight into stock market trends. With that can come plenty of noise and confusion, especially if you’re new to trading. Regardless, there’s a lot of value in knowing where trends start, why they started, and if they’re sustainable. Today we look at a handful of the most active penny stocks on Reddit and other social outlets.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO