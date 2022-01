Do you accept any new client who walks through the door? If you’re operating this way, it could be impacting your growth and profitability. Today we are talking about your existing customers, analyzing revenue per client, and asking strategic questions about your clients that will help you get (and keep) the kind of high-quality clients you want in order to continue increasing revenue. We are speaking today with Jami Johnson, Partner at PJS & Co CPAs and expert business advisor who assists clients in elevating their businesses with proven strategies for growth and profitability.

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO