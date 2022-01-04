ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Will Flyers' road trip finish as a success?

NBC Sports
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMike Yeo's team is looking to give itself a happy flight home as its road trip meets the make-or-break point. The Flyers (13-13-6) finish a four-game West Coast swing Tuesday when they play the Ducks (17-11-7). Let's get into the essentials for the game:. When: 10 p.m. ET with...

www.nbcsports.com

Yardbarker

3 Takeaways from Flyers’ West Coast Road Trip

The Philadelphia Flyers resumed play after the NHL’s extended Christmas break with a four-game road trip on the West Coast. They extended their point streak to seven games with a win over the Seattle Kraken and an overtime loss to the San Jose Sharks in the first two games, but regulation losses to the Los Angeles Kings and Anaheim Ducks dropped their record to 1-2-1 and left them with only three of a possible eight points against the Pacific Division foes.
NHL
Broad Street Hockey

Flyers - Ducks Preview: The road trip is almost over

The Philadelphia Flyers’ point streak has officially ended thanks to a loss to the Los Angeles Kings. Now, they’re headed to play their next-door neighbor, the Anaheim Ducks. It’s the first matchup of the season between the two teams, and mercifully, it’s the last game of a seemingly long west coast road trip.
NHL
NHL

Colorado Off on One Game Road Trip in Chicago

Colorado travels to Chicago for first road trip of 2022. In the first of three meetings between the clubs this month, the Colorado Avalanche takes on the Chicago Blackhawks at 6:30 p.m. MT on Tuesday. Most recently, Colorado is 6-1-0 in its last seven games, 14-3-1 in its last 18...
NHL
Person
Nicolas Deslauriers
Person
Scott Laughton
Person
Trevor Zegras
Person
Ryan Getzlaf
Person
Carter Hart
hockeywilderness.com

Wild place Victor Rask on waivers, sign goalie

The Minnesota Wild just cannot stop doing some damn transactions on a Tuesday afternoon!. After recalling their two top prospects in Marco Rossi and Matt Boldy to the NHL, the Wild have placed forward Victor Rask on waivers to make room for them on the roster and in the lineup.
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks trade Alex Nylander to the Pittsburgh Penguins for Sam Lafferty

The Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday traded longtime left wing project Alex Nylander to the Pittsburgh Penguins for forward Sam Lafferty. Lafferty, 26, carries a $750,000 salary-cap hit and is signed through the end of the season. He’ll travel to Arizona, where the Hawks play the Coyotes on Thursday, and be assigned to the active roster. Lafferty, a 2014 fourth-round pick, had two assists in 10 ...
NHL
CBS Boston

Jake DeBrusk, Three Bruins Staffers Placed In COVID Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — Two games after returning from a lengthy break due to a COVID-19 outbreak, the Bruins may have another COVID situation on their hands. Boston placed forward Jake DeBrusk and three staff members in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday, the team announced. DeBrusk’s stay in protocol will likely be a lot shorter than his teammates of a few weeks ago. The NHL has adopted modified protocols, which reduced the isolation period for players who tested positive test from 10 days to five. DeBrusk had three shots in each of Boston’s wins over the weekend, and recorded an assist in Saturday’s 4-3 overtime win over the Buffalo Sabres. The forward, who requested a trade out of Boston earlier this season, has five goals and four assists in his 27 games this season. Boston sits at 16-10-2 on the season, and is set to host the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.
NHL
CBS Minnesota

‘Why Not Now?’: Wild’s Top 2 Prospects Set To Make NHL Debut Thursday

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The Wild’s top two prospects will make their NHL debuts this week. The team announced this week it has recalled forwards Matt Boldy and Marco Rossi from the Iowa Wild. Marco Rossi (23) and Matt Boldy (12).(Photo by Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) “I was surprised as a reaction, because you’re dreaming of that callup,” Rossi said. “You never know when the call-up’s going to come.” Boldy was the Wild’s top draft pick in the 2019 draft, while Rossi was the first-round pick a year later. Rossi leads the Iowa Wild this season in assists and is third...
NHL
bardown.com

Little Caesars Arena’s reactions to this fan on the jumbotron is the best thing we’ve seen all week

The Detroit Red Wings picked up a HUGE 6-2 win over the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. Not only did they dominate on the scoreboard but they also ended a pretty long drought too! Until last night, the Red Wings went 100 straight games without scoring on the penalty kill! Tyler Bertuzzi and Pius Suter ended that drought with one goal each just 37 seconds apart on the same PK! You can only imagine how loud Little Caesars Arena was!
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks’ 5th straight loss, a 4-3 OT defeat to the Colorado Avalanche, proves 1 thing — the Alex DeBrincat-Patrick Kane combo still works

The Chicago Blackhawks split up Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat, defensemen Seth Jones and Jake McCabe reunited and goalie Marc-André Fleury started his first game since Dec. 17 — all with the hope of turning around a recent slump Tuesday against the Colorado Avalanche. Jonathan Toews scored for the first time since that same Dec. 17 game and DeBrincat scored two goals 40 seconds apart, but ...
NHL
NBC Sports

Crowded West team changing tune on Simmons trade: report

It's January 5. The Sixers have played 36 games in the 2021-22 season. Remember Ben Simmons?. The disgruntled three-time All-Star has been radio silent since September, and the Sixers have largely stopped talking about him and his refusal/inability/whatever to play for the team this year. The trade buzz has also...
NBA

