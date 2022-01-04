ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Whiskey Review: Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Special Release 2021 Coy Hill High Proof

By Scott Bernard Nelson
thewhiskeywash.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s Note: This whiskey was provided to us as a review sample by Jack Daniel’s. This in no way, per our editorial policies, influenced the final outcome of this review. It should also be noted that by clicking the buy link towards the bottom of this review our site receives a...

thewhiskeywash.com

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

The 10 Best Boxed Wines to Buy Instead of Bottles

If you’ve got an aversion to boxed wine, we’re about to change that. You may have dabbled in boxed wine in your youth when drinking was more about quantity than quality, but we promise, delicious boxed wine actually exists. Hell, the best boxed wine available in 2021 is much more sophisticated than the cheap wine boxes and Franzia you may have imbibed in the past — and might even be better than some of the bottles you’re drinking now. There’s often a taboo around boxed wine given its large capacity, lower price point and lack of glass bottle. But when you...
DRINKS
thefullpint.com

New Glarus Brewing Fat Squirrel

From New Glarus Brewing: 100% Wisconsin malt of six different varieties impart the natural toasted color to this bottle conditioned unfiltered ale. Clean hazelnut notes result from these carefully chosen barley malts. New Glarus Brewing – Fat Squirrel – 12 oz. bottle Served in a 10 oz glass. 5.8% abv....
DRINKS
SPY

Whiskey of the Week: Black Button’s Four Grain Bourbon Is a Complex Craft Whiskey That’s Worth Its Cost of Admission

Whiskey of the Week is a new review series on SPY. Each week, we’ll review a different bottle, from newly released small-batch bourbons to our favorite cheap well whiskies. The Spirit: Black Button Four Grain Bourbon The Distillery: Black Button Distilling Birthplace: New York Style: Bourbon Proof: 84 proof / 42% ABV Availability: Nationwide Price: $52.99 Black Button has been making whiskey for nearly a decade now, but this might be a bottle that is new to you — it certainly was to me when I got to try it recently. This upstate New York distillery is a grain-to-glass operation, with the grains sourced from local farms with which...
DRINKS
drinkhacker.com

The Top 10 Whiskeys of 2021

As near as I can count, Drinkhacker reviewed more than 400 whiskeys in 2021. How do you whittle that down to the 10 very best of the lot? It’s not easy, and our staff’s initial list of favorites ran well over 30 selections. Tough decisions were made. Arguments...
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whiskey#Alcohol#Liquor Store#Food Drink#Beverages#The Jack Daniel#The Coy Hill High Proof#Jd
thewhiskeywash.com

Whiskey Review: Five Trail Blended American Whiskey

Editor’s Note: This whiskey was provided to us as a review sample by Molson Coors. This in no way, per our editorial policies, influenced the final outcome of this review. It should also be noted that by clicking the buy link towards the bottom of this review our site receives a small referral payment which helps to support, but not influence, our editorial and other costs.
DRINKS
thewhiskeywash.com

New Samuel Maverick Barrel Proof Straight Bourbon Whiskey Hits The Market

Maverick Whiskey recently announced the release of its limited-edition Samuel Maverick Barrel Proof Straight Bourbon Whiskey, a certified product from the Lone Star State. The new bourbon expression is pot-distilled and bottled at barrel proof and now available at the Maverick Whiskey distillery and at select retailers in Texas. “We...
DRINKS
Paste Magazine

High West Whiskey High Country Single Malt Review

It has been gratifying to watch the true emergence of American single malt whiskeys in the last few years, from something of a novelty to a more widely recognized and codified example of a new style finding its footing in the U.S. market. As recently as a few years ago, American-made malt whiskey was primarily the domain of a few older companies that had long been functioning as evangelists, producing a unique product unlike scotch whisky in the sense that it was often distilled and aged with techniques that were quite different from those used in Scotland. The last couple years, on the other hand, have seen an explosion of younger distilleries trying their hand at American single malt, bringing techniques to play that are both traditional and innovative. It’s become a widespread enough segment, in fact, that we even have collaborative projects such as the Vermont-based Lost Lantern, a melding of six different American single malts into one blend.
DRINKS
drinkhacker.com

Review: Castle & Key The Untold Story of Kentucky Whiskey, Chapter 1

In recent years, whiskey brands like Uncle Nearest have helped to highlight the important role African Americans have played in the long history of American whiskey production. With its latest release, The Untold Story of Kentucky Whiskey, Chapter 1, Castle & Key Distillery is doing its part to honor that history and promote diversity and inclusion in the industry. But they are also going one step further, as proceeds from the whiskey will be used entirely to fund a scholarship for future distillers of color. And this isn’t just a one-time deal. Released in partnership with the Kentucky Black Bourbon Guild, the whiskey will return each year for another “chapter” with each release telling another story about the contribution of African Americans to the spirits industry. Per Castle & Key:
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
thewhiskeywash.com

Whiskey Review: Elijah Craig Barrel Proof Batch C921

Editor’s Note: This whiskey was provided to us as a review sample by Heaven Hill. This in no way, per our editorial policies, influenced the final outcome of this review. It should also be noted that by clicking the buy link towards the bottom of this review our site receives a small referral payment which helps to support, but not influence, our editorial and other costs.
DRINKS
thewhiskeywash.com

Whiskey Review: Glendalough Double Barrel

Editor’s Note: This whiskey was provided to us as a review sample by Glendalough Distillery. This in no way, per our editorial policies, influenced the final outcome of this review. It should also be noted that by clicking the buy link towards the bottom of this review our site receives a small referral payment which helps to support, but not influence, our editorial and other costs.
DRINKS
thewhiskeywash.com

The Whistler Irish Whiskey Releases Imperial Stout, Calvados Cask Finishes

The Whistler Irish Whiskey, from family-owned Boann Distillery in the Boyne Valley of Ireland, recently released Batch 002 of its Imperial Stout and Calvados Cask Finished Irish whiskeys. These limited release whiskeys are only produced once a year, with a limited 3,000 bottles per batch available in the U.S. Imperial...
DRINKS
thewhiskeywash.com

Whiskey Review: Dogfish Head Let’s Get Lost American Single Malt

Editor’s Note: This whiskey was provided to us as a review sample by Dogfish Head. This in no way, per our editorial policies, influenced the final outcome of this review. It should also be noted that by clicking the buy link towards the bottom of this review our site receives a small referral payment which helps to support, but not influence, our editorial and other costs.
DRINKS
drinkhacker.com

Review: Hancock’s President’s Reserve Single Barrel Bourbon

Ah, Hancock’s President’s Reserve, the redheaded stepchild of the Buffalo Trace single barrel bourbon lineup. It’s a bit of an off duck, not just because of the peculiar number of possessives in the name. Firstly, the proof is unusual and not quite the Buffalo Trace standard. The distribution is limited, even for a Buffalo Trace product. Hell, it doesn’t even show up on the distillery’s website (you need to go directly to Sazerac’s webpage). And the name? It’s a tribute to Hancock Lee, a founder of the Leestown settlement along the Kentucky River, atop the ruins of which Buffalo Trace Distillery now sits. No clue how the presidential element fits into things. The bourbon in the bottle? Some interweb sleuthing suggests that it’s made from Buffalo Trace’s high rye mashbill, which would put it in the rarified company of Elmer T. Lee and Blanton’s, but outside of that, there’s little more I can tell you. How does it taste? Let’s find out.
DRINKS
thewhiskeywash.com

Whiskey Review: WhistlePig Roadstock Rye

Editor’s Note: This whiskey was provided to us as a review sample by WhistlePig. This in no way, per our editorial policies, influenced the final outcome of this review. It should also be noted that by clicking the buy link towards the bottom of this review our site receives a small referral payment which helps to support, but not influence, our editorial and other costs.
DRINKS
drinkhacker.com

Review: Sagamore Spirit Bottled in Bond Rye Whiskey

We’ve been keeping tabs on Sagamore Spirit, the Baltimore-based rye whiskey producer, since they first hit the shelves in 2016 with an impressive portfolio of contract-distilled offerings. In recent years we were impressed by their ambitious, and sometimes unusual, finishing program that offered up surprisingly enjoyable oddities like a Calvados Finish and even a Tequila Finish. But those limited editions were just a prelude to the biggest special release yet, their first in-house whiskey distilled and aged at their impressive distillery near the Baltimore waterfront.
DRINKS
thewhiskeywash.com

Whiskey Review: High West Rendezvous Rye (2021)

Editor’s Note: This whiskey was provided to us as a review sample by High West. This in no way, per our editorial policies, influenced the final outcome of this review. It should also be noted that by clicking the buy link towards the bottom of this review our site receives a small referral payment which helps to support, but not influence, our editorial and other costs.
DRINKS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Special Edition: Feast and Field’s 2021 Year In Review

Feast and Field’s first year of publication wasn’t without adventure, education and really (really) good food. From our favorite recipes to your favorite stories, we take a look at some of the most exciting tips, photos and dishes we’ve come across this past year. Thank you to...
RECIPES
thewhiskeywash.com

Whiskey Review: A Midwinter Night’s Dram, Act 9, Scene 5

Editor’s Note: This whiskey was provided to us as a review sample by High West. This in no way, per our editorial policies, influenced the final outcome of this review. It should also be noted that by clicking the buy link towards the bottom of this review our site receives a small referral payment which helps to support, but not influence, our editorial and other costs.
DRINKS
thewhiskeywash.com

Whiskey Review: Kinsey Straight Wheat Whiskey

Editor’s Note: This whiskey was provided to us as a review sample by New Liberty Distillery. This in no way, per our editorial policies, influenced the final outcome of this review. It should also be noted that by clicking the buy link towards the bottom of this review our site receives a small referral payment which helps to support, but not influence, our editorial and other costs.
DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy