A final farewell: Kriseman gives thanks, reflects on his time as mayor

Mayor Greg Fischer’s more-than-a-decade run as head of Louisville’s government has basically broken into two parts: before 2020, and after. In the before 2020 years, Fischer’s business deals, “compassionate city” catch phrase and consistent visibility made him extremely popular — in 2018, he won the Democratic primary with 74.7% of the vote. But, during 2020 — after COVID moved in, after the LMPD killing of Breonna Taylor, after the civil rights protests that followed — the criticism of Fischer, and the effectiveness and transparency of the mayor’s office, began to pile up. As we enter 2022, Fischer has one more year as Louisville’s mayor before term limits set in. During a one-on-one end of the year sit-down at Metro Hall on Dec. 23, LEO met with Fischer to talk about some of the biggest issues surrounding the city. It was impossible to get to all of the issues sweeping through Louisville in the 15 minutes we were allowed for the interview, but here’s the conversation that we had.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO