A final farewell: Kriseman gives thanks, reflects on his time as mayor

By Mark Parker
stpetecatalyst.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the St. Petersburg Pier shining under a bright January sun as the backdrop, outgoing Mayor Rick Kriseman gathered family, friends and supporters together for the final stop on his “Faring Well” tour. Monday’s intimate event was a chance for Kriseman to reflect on his last eight...

stpetecatalyst.com

stpetecatalyst.com

Mayor-elect Welch announces senior administration members

January 5, 2022 - St. Petersburg Mayor-elect Ken Welch announced several key members of his administration Wednesday. Stephanie Owens, Welch’s transition director and campaign manager, will serve as deputy mayor and chief of policy. Owens has over 20 years of public policy experience, including as an appointee of former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton. In addition to senior positions in the White House and Department of Health and Human Services, Owens has also worked with the Environmental Protection Agency and Department of Commerce. Janelle Irwin Taylor will serve as director of communications, and Tom Greene was named the interim city administrator. Greene is the current assistant city administrator, a position he has held under Mayor Rick Kriseman since 2018. Irwin Taylor is the senior editor for Florida Politics and previously worked with the Tampa Bay Business Journal and WMNF Community Radio. Doyle Walsh will serve as Welch’s senior adviser. Walsh previously served as an aide to County Commissioner Janet Long.
cltampa.com

St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman says he'd run for a third term if he could

On Oct. 14, St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman kicked off his long goodbye by unveiling a plaque marking the anniversary of a Sister City relationship with Takamatsu, Japan. A whole heck of a lot has changed in the 60 years since the diplomatic agreement between that community 7,516 miles away, but Kriseman—who, outside of a respectable gray beard, doesn’t come off much older than he did at inauguration—was there to start reflecting on changes he’s overseen during the last eight years leading the Sunshine City.
Axios Tampa Bay

Kriseman gives last speech as St. Pete Mayor

Eight years ago, Mayor Rick Kriseman stood on the steps of St. Petersburg city hall with promises to make the city better and stronger. On Monday at Doc Ford's, he declared that he had done just that — and with sunglasses on and a drink in hand, he was ready to take some time off. What he's saying: "The legacy that matters to me isn't the new pier, it's not the police station or sewer pipes. … It's that our people are better off today than they were eight years ago. That we created opportunity. That we brought poverty down...
floridapolitics.com

Rick Kriseman bids farewell with rum, sun and fun at goodbye gathering

With a glass of rum and a cheers, Rick Kriseman bid leading the Sunshine City farewell Monday. The air around the St. Petersburg Pier was chilled, and so was the rum. Mayor Rick Kriseman stood on the back deck of Doc Ford’s Monday with the Pier — one of his administrations crowning achievements — his back drop. He held a glass of Bumbu Rum (served shaken, chilled and straight) over his bowed head and gave a cheers to the pride he’s seen in residents of the Sunshine City.
stpetecatalyst.com

Catalyze 2022: County Commission Chair Charlie Justice

We’re asking thought leaders, business people and creatives to talk about 2022 and give us catalyzing ideas for making St. Pete a better place to live. What should our city look like? What are their hopes, their plans, their problem-solving ideas? This is Catalyze 2022. Pinellas County Commissioner Charlie...
KLEM

Dick Kirchoff Reflects Upon His 14 Years As Mayor

(Le Mars) — Mayor Dick Kirchoff, soon to be former mayor, pounded the gavel for the last time when he adjourned the special city council meeting on Thursday. Kirchoff has served as the mayor of Le Mars for the past 14 years. He decided earlier this year not to seek re-election. Rob Bixenman was elected in November as the incoming mayor-elect, and will take over council meetings beginning on January 4th. Many people believe Kirchoff elevated the mayor position to be an ambassador of the city known as the “Ice Cream Capital of the World.” Kirchoff says he never really thought about being the mayor, in fact, he claims to dislike politicians. But he says friends of his convinced him to seek the position.
kmaland.com

Johnson thankful for time as mayor, ready for next chapter

(Sidney) -- On January 1st, Sidney Mayor Peter Johnson will return to citizen status and prepare for the next chapter. Earlier this year, Johnson decided not to run for reelection this year to focus on his law career. Johnson was elected Mayor of Sidney in 2019, succeeding Paul Hutt, who declined a reelection bid. Johnson would run as one of three write-in candidates, however, the city was still in a unique situation.
stpetecatalyst.com

Kriseman selects Dynasty’s proposal to take over downtown property

St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman has accepted Dynasty’s proposal to purchase the city-owned site at 910 2nd Ave. South and develop Class A offices and workforce housing. St. Petersburg-based wealth management firm Dynasty was one of seven development teams vying to purchase the lot, used as parking for the Tampa Bay Rays, and transform it into a live-work development. Under Dynasty’s plans, the new Class A offices would house Dynasty’s new HQ and potentially the new HQ for Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest firm.
41nbc.com

Warner Robins Mayor Randy Toms reflects on time in office

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Two terms, totaling eight years. To put that into perspective, that’s a little more than 2,900 days. Warner Robins Mayor Randy Toms is leaving the office he’s known for that length of time. While it’s not the outcome he hoped for, he says the job never defined him, and he’s okay with moving on from this time in his life.
mynews13.com

St. Petersburg Mayor Kriseman in retrospect

A lot certainly happened to St. Petersburg these last eight years under Mayor Rick Kriseman's leadership. From the tallest buildings to the deepest sewers to the pier, Mayor Kriseman leaves behind a lot of successes, some failures and unfinished business. The mayor and I had a chance to walk around the city taking a look at it all. Here’s some of that conversation:
Tampa Bay Business Journal

EXIT INTERVIEW: MAYOR RICK KRISEMAN

butlerradio.com

Mayor And Two City Councilman Say Farewell

It was a bittersweet evening for three members of Butler City Council Tuesday as this group gathered for their final meeting. Councilman Kenny Bonus reflected on all that he learned in over four years of heading up the Streets Department. “I’ve enjoyed learning how city government works. I’ve come to...
stpetecatalyst.com

Catalyze 2022: Chamber of Commerce President Chris Steinocher

We’re asking thought leaders, business people and creatives to talk about 2022 and give us catalyzing ideas for making St. Pete a better place to live. What should our city look like? What are their hopes, their plans, their problem-solving ideas? This is Catalyze 2022. As president and CEO...
WCVB

Protesters shout over swearing-in of Boston City Council

BOSTON — New and returning members of the Boston City Council took their oath Monday during a ceremony held outdoors because of COVID-19 concerns. As they participated in the ceremony, which is required by the City Charter, a small crowd of protesters shouted their opposition to the pandemic-related policies recently established by Mayor Michelle Wu.
digboston.com

NEWLY-ELECTED BOSTON CITY COUNCILORS SWORN IN

“Our constituents in our community expect us to move with urgency, to open doors for everyone and to deliver results.”. Before they could actually get on with the swearing-in of newly-elected officials today, in a ceremony that the City Charter dictates take place on the first Monday in January, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu’s administration had to manage all the extra details that come with planning anything during a pandemic. As Wu’s press office noted in a media release …
leoweekly.com

Exclusive Q&A: What Mayor Fischer Has Planned For His Final Term

Mayor Greg Fischer’s more-than-a-decade run as head of Louisville’s government has basically broken into two parts: before 2020, and after. In the before 2020 years, Fischer’s business deals, “compassionate city” catch phrase and consistent visibility made him extremely popular — in 2018, he won the Democratic primary with 74.7% of the vote. But, during 2020 — after COVID moved in, after the LMPD killing of Breonna Taylor, after the civil rights protests that followed — the criticism of Fischer, and the effectiveness and transparency of the mayor’s office, began to pile up. As we enter 2022, Fischer has one more year as Louisville’s mayor before term limits set in. During a one-on-one end of the year sit-down at Metro Hall on Dec. 23, LEO met with Fischer to talk about some of the biggest issues surrounding the city. It was impossible to get to all of the issues sweeping through Louisville in the 15 minutes we were allowed for the interview, but here’s the conversation that we had.
stpetecatalyst.com

Catalyze 2022: Farias Consulting CEO Mario Farias

We’re asking thought leaders, business people and creatives to talk about 2022 and give us catalyzing ideas for making St. Pete a better place to live. What should our city look like? What are their hopes, their plans, their problem-solving ideas? This is Catalyze 2022. The number one need...
