This season, the Seattle Kraken need to acquire some draft capital and build up their prospect pool. While some pending free agents are expected to be moved, it may be beneficial to move Chris Driedger to a team desperate for a goaltender. He does have a ten-team no-trade list as of right now, but the opportunity to be a starting goalie and play in the playoffs might be enticing enough for him to agree to join a contender.

NHL ・ 18 HOURS AGO