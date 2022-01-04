ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

The demand out there for guitars is truly remarkable, says Fender CEO on sales boom

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAndy Mooney, Fender CEO, joins 'The Exchange' to discuss...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
MusicRadar.com

Fender CEO on guitar and amp stock shortages: "We’re not optimistic at this point it’s going to get significantly better for at least two, maybe three, quarters”

It's no secret that demand for guitars has been up since the first lockdowns due to the pandemic, and Fender CEO Andy Mooney has now confirmed that has continued – with stock shortages set to continue for the foreseeable future. “I think eventually it’s going to get better,” Mooney...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

A Look At The Booming Cannabis Market: The Best Weed Jobs In Demand

Everywhere you look, cannabusiness is booming. What you may not realize is the sheer depth and breadth of the different types of jobs in its industry that have been increasing. What may have started as a more menial grower’s job along with the logistics and sales elements has blossomed into a major world industry power. This year alone, the legal cannabis industry supported 321,000 full-time jobs across the USA. That's more than many mainstream industries including electrical engineers, nurse practitioners, web developers, and paramedics.
ECONOMY
The Guardian

Greggs ups sales forecast as it names new CEO

Greggs has said sales last year exceeded pre-pandemic levels, as Britain’s biggest bakery chain named the company veteran Roisin Currie as its new chief executive. The company – known for its sausage rolls, steak bakes and vegan snacks – said in a trading update that it expected to beat its financial forecast for 2021 when it reports official full-year results in March.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Surge#Fender Ceo#The Exchange
TMZ.com

Fake Vaccine Card Sales a Booming Business as Omicron Surges

Fake vaccine cards are selling like crazy ... and demand has shot up over the past few weeks, smack in the middle of the omicron surge. First of all, this is terrible, and if it's not a crime ... it should be. The cards are going for around $250 ... $50 a pop more than they were going for back in September, and that means demand is high.
PHARMACEUTICALS
ambcrypto.com

Binance Australia CEO expects ‘lot more interest, demand, volatility’ in 2022

It truly is the season of joy as Bitcoiners awoke to a ‘Santa Claus’ rally that saw the cryptocurrency finally going north of $50,000, after facing resistance for around two weeks. As the bullish year nears its end on a presumably happy note for BTC investors, many industry proponents appear positive on their outlook for the next year.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Guitar
Markets Insider

Warren Buffett's go-to market gauge hits 211%, signaling stocks are hugely overvalued and a crash may be coming

Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge climbed to 211% this week, sounding the alarm on US stocks and signaling a crash may be coming. The "Buffett indicator" takes the combined market capitalization of all actively traded US stocks, and divides it by the latest quarterly figure for gross domestic product. Investors use the metric to compare the stock market's valuation to the size of the economy.
STOCKS
The Independent

Amazon worker asks people not to buy groceries from retail giant in viral TikTok video

An individual claiming to be an Amazon employee took to TikTok to beg shoppers to quit buying their food and drinks from the retail behemoth. A TikTok user with the handle @rxggiv sparked interest after they posted a video of themselves sorting packages at what appears to be an Amazon warehouse. A caption alongside the video asks consumers not to use Amazon for their grocery needs. "A little advice from an Amazon employee...[please] stop buying beverages or food products from Amazon," the video said. The TikTok user explained why they made the video in the comments. @rxggiv...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy