ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Animal Rain In Texas–Can It Happen In Midland Odessa?

By Gunner
KBAT 99.9
KBAT 99.9
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The answer to that question is-unless the wind here actually picks up enough to lift someone's cattle in the air--probably not. Since there's no large body of water here in the Permian other than our little duck pond at Wadley Baron Park, what happened in Texarkana over the holidays with the...

kbat.com

Comments / 0

Related
KBAT 99.9

Interesting Facts That May Shock You About Texas Especially If You Aren’t From Here

Most native Texans can tell you just about anything you want to know from Texas History to everyday lifestyle. Most of us are loud and proud to be from Texas. Here are a few things that you may not know about the great state. Most newcomers are shocked by a few of these and say "no way" that's not possible, but these are a few of the things that make Texas so great! Feel free to share with your friends.
TEXAS STATE
KBAT 99.9

Midland/Odessa Needs a Buc-ee’s Somewhere Close in 2022

If you have never experienced the joy of Buc-ee's, then you are missing out, and that is why we need one either near us or somewhere in Midland/Odessa. If you have ever traveled around East and Central Texas, then you have seen a Buc-ee's on the side of the highway, even the smaller versions are great to stop at or the big huge ones like shown in the picture above.
ODESSA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Texarkana, TX
Pets & Animals
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
Midland, TX
Lifestyle
Texarkana, TX
Lifestyle
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Texarkana, TX
City
Midland, TX
Midland, TX
Pets & Animals
KBAT 99.9

Top 5 New Years’ Resolutions For Texas Newbies!

I'm not sure if you're one who even makes New Years' Resolutions. After all, the number of people who do that are actually able to stick to them is pretty comparable to the odds of winning the $522 million dollar Powerball jackpot tonight. More people get an 'A' for effort rather than being able to see them all the way through. Typically, the usual suspects are things like quitting smoking, weight loss, spending more time with family, taking more vacations, and eating better. Some of those are easily achieved, most are not. But--if you've recently moved to the great state of Texas like me, you're one of the lucky ones. Instead of sticking to the status quo, why not make resolutions that are ALL Texas. The top 5 Resolutions For Newbies to Texas are:
LIFESTYLE
KBAT 99.9

Midland Odessa Pet Of The Week

Every Wednesday we feature a different pet that needs a new forever home here in the Basin from Lonestar Sanctuary For Animals. Sometimes it's a dog, sometimes it's a cat. They haven't had any guinea pigs, hamsters, birds, or snakes---yet. But you never know!. Meet Brock!. This sweet shy guy...
MIDLAND, TX
KBAT 99.9

What is the Minimum Age You Can Leave a Child Home Alone in Texas?

I know Christmas is over but I was off during the Christmas holiday so I didn't get around to doing this then, so I am doing it now. Shockingly, there are very few states that have a minimum age requirement for leaving your child at home alone. Texas is a state that does not have a minimum age requirement, but before you go off and leave your 2-year-old at home, here are some things to remember.
TEXAS STATE
KBAT 99.9

I Saw The Massive New Tesla Factory Being Built Outside Of Austin [PICS]

On a recent trip to the ATX, as I'm doing my usual, sleeping in the passenger seat because I get car sick easily, I was awakened by my chauffeur (my man) saying, 'what the heck? Is that Tesla?' For some reason I shot up in my seat. He didn't say is that a Tesla, he said is that Tesla? So since I know a tiny bit about how Elon Musk made the move to Texas and with him is bringing a new billion dollar factory, it totally piqued my interest.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather And Climate#Fish#Swimming Pools#Permian#The White Bass#Noaa
KBAT 99.9

Could The Texas Power Grid Fail Again This Winter?

February 10th thru 27th, 2021. Dates that no one in Texas will soon forget. Two weeks and three days of arctic blast weather that took the Texas Power Grid down and shut down the Permian Basin. Most everyone went without electricity, heat, and running water due to freezing pipes. There is disagreement over exact numbers, but estimates say that anywhere from 210 to 702 people were killed. There were some who were lucky enough to maintain power and be unaffected-just depended on your location. My house was one that was affected-and the power would go down for hours and hours, come back briefly for a bit, then be gone again. If it weren't for figuring out that our gas fireplace's ignition could be powered by two 'D'-sized batteries and bypass the wall switch--we wouldn't have had a heat source.
ENVIRONMENT
KBAT 99.9

West Texas Barbershop Now Open In Midland

One of the best things you can do, no matter what time of year it is-is support LOCAL businesses! All of us here at the radio stations try to do that as often as we possibly can. That's why when a new one opens, we can't wait to get out there and try it out! Since I moved to Midland from Chicago in July 2020 I've been in search of a place to make it my 'regular' when getting a haircut. Somewhere where the stylist does a great job and takes the time to be detailed, but at the same time is fun and conversational during the process so that it's not awkward to sit in their chair. I have now found the place:
MIDLAND, TX
KBAT 99.9

Can Midland/Odessa Shoot Off Fireworks For New Year’s Day?

It is that time of year again, the winter version that is, fireworks stands are open again for celebrating the new year. The answer is yes, Midland and Odessa can shoot fireworks this year because as of now, there is no burn ban in Midland or Ector Counties. But surrounding...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Pets
KBAT 99.9

Texas Eatin’ On The Road! Coppell’s J. Macklin’s Grill

We had to road trip to Dallas this past weekend to take our dog to see a specialist vet in Lewisville Texas... So while we were there, we decided to try something that wasn't a typical chain restaurant and was unique to the area. Since the relatives we stayed with live in Coppell (and I also discovered I've been pronouncing the name of this town wrong my entire life--the accent is on the second syllable, not the first. So it's "cop-PELL", not "COP-pell"), we thought we'd head down the street a bit from their house and see what we could find.
LEWISVILLE, TX
KBAT 99.9

Wow, Is It Really Going To Be 83 Degrees On Christmas in Midland Odessa?

When you think of Christmas weather, you usually think of cool temps, maybe some clouds, and an occasional snow flurry. Nope, not this year in the Permian Basin. Look, it's West Texas and yes we usually don't get snow on Christmas but at least it feels like Christmas with some cooler temps. Well, not this year. get ready to turn on your AC this Christmas!
KBAT 99.9

Things You Will Only See In Texas At Christmas

Only in Texas at Christmas. I saw this the other night and thought to myself, no one outside of Texas gets to experience the beauty of this sight and that is sad. A beautifully decorated, completely lit up pump jack baby! Oh yeah!. And that got me to thinking, wait...
KBAT 99.9

Railroad Commission Suspends Drilling in Midland Area

As a result of the four earthquakes that have occurred Wednesday and Thursday the Railroad Commission has ordered a halt to all deep oil and gas produced water injection in this area beginning December 31st. The suspension is indefinite at this time. So what does that mean for operators of existing disposal wells in the specified areas effected?
MIDLAND, TX
KBAT 99.9

What Would The Ultimate Midland or Odessa Tattoo Look Like?

One thing is for sure-once you've gotten your very first tattoo--you want more. Even if it hurt when you got it done. Even if it was a pain to keep it moist with the salve or vaseline. Even if it was a pain wearing long sleeves while it healed. Hopefully, you were smart and didn't get a significant other's name written on your body. I've seen that one go bad on a personal level as my ex-wife had my name on her shoulder. She ended up getting a Bluebird tattooed over the top of it when we split. Regardless of whether it's just a small image of a flower, a symbol that means something to you, a heart, kids' names--whatever... You'll always want another one.
MIDLAND, TX
KBAT 99.9

The Top 5 Safest Neighborhoods in Midland/Odessa

Keeping your family safe is a priority for all of us, so here are the top 5 safest neighborhoods in Midland and Odessa. Here are the top 5 safest neighborhoods in Midland:. West Wadley Ave. & North Midkiff Rd. - This is the neighborhood square bordered by Midkiff on the east, Wadley on the south, Midland Dr. on the west, and Loop 250 on the north.
KBAT 99.9

KBAT 99.9

Midland, TX
879
Followers
733
Post
133K+
Views
ABOUT

KBAT 99.9 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kbat.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy