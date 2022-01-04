ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

2022 NFL draft: Giants still projected to pick 5th, 8th

By Doug Rush
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32sDJ5_0dcdEu5700

During the New York Giants’ embarrassing 29-3 loss to the Chicago Bears, the main interest was scoreboard watching.

Not so much the Giants game, but the other games with teams that were tied with the same record — the New York Jets and Houston Texans for example.

The Jets were about 15 seconds away from beating Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which would have allowed the Giants to move up in the draft order. But, in typical fashion, the Jets blew it, so that didn’t happen.

And the Texans got beat by the San Francisco 49ers, so the Giants didn’t get a chance to move up. Instead after their loss to the Bears, they remained as the fifth overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, according to Tankathon.

And because the Giants also have the Bears’ pick from the Justin Fields trade from last year’s draft, they also currently have the eighth overall pick.

There is one week left to decide the draft order. The Giants will take on the Washington Football Team at MetLife Stadium this Sunday. Everyone else will be scoreboard watching, as the Jets will take on the Buffalo Bills and the Texans will take on the Tennessee Titans. Plus, the Bears will face the Minnesota Vikings.

There’s a good chance that the Giants may end up with the same picks to end the season and go with them into the 2022 NFL draft.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Tony Kornheiser Has 4 Teams In Mind For Baker Mayfield

Tony Kornheiser of ESPN’s PTI believes Baker Mayfield needs a fresh start. It’s been a highly disappointing season for Mayfield. There’s no way around it. He’s posted career lows in passing yards (3,010) and touchdowns (17), couldn’t stay healthy and failed to lead the Browns to the playoffs.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Manning Family News

Earlier this week, NFL insider Albert Breer had some interesting information to share about Eli and Peyton Manning while on The Dan Patrick Show. Breer revealed that Eli and Peyton never took less money on contracts because they set their sights on potentially owning an NFL team someday. In order for that to happen, they need to have sufficient funds.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Newsday

10 NFL Draft first-round prospects for the Jets and Giants

The 2022 NFL Draft will be held in Las Vegas, but it’s shaping up to be a very New York affair. With one week left in the regular season, the Jets and Giants each are projected to have two top-10 picks. The 4-12 Jets are projected to pick fourth, and thanks to the Jamal Adams trade in July 2020, they also have 6-10 Seattle’s first-rounder, which is currently projected to be seventh overall. The 4-12 Giants are projected to draft fifth, and they own 6-10 Chicago’s first-rounder (currently projected to be eighth) as a result of the Bears’ trade up for Justin Fields last April.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Justin Fields
AllSteelers

Antonio Brown Calls Out Tom Brady

Antonio Brown has added Tom Brady to the mix as he continues his social media rant towards Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians. Brown released a lengthy statement through his lawyer last night, telling his side of the story during Week 17 when he left midway through the Buccaneers game against the New York Jets. Later, he posted text messages between he and Arians from prior to the game, discussing Browns' ankle injury.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady makes shocking admission on wife Gisele Bundchen after first baby

Behind every successful man is a great woman. For Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady that couldn’t be any truer. Brady had a very challenging year in 2007 when he was still with the New England Patriots. He had his first child with his former girlfriend Bridget Moynahan but he was also having a budding relationship with Gisele Bundchen. While logic would dictate that Bundchen wouldn’t be too happy with the unique setup, Brady said she was more than gracious.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Ndamukong Suh Reveals His True Feelings On Antonio Brown

Just a few days ago, star wide receiver Antonio Brown shocked the football world by storming off the field. During Sunday’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets, cameras caught Browns taking off his jersey and pads and walking off the field. He waved on the crowd as he made his way to the Buccaneers locker room.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Jets#2022 Nfl Draft#American Football#The New York Giants#Texans#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#The Buffalo Bills#The Minnesota Vikings
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Troy Aikman News

FOX broadcaster and Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman is getting into the beer business. On Tuesday, Aikman tweeted a trailer for the launch of his new light beer brand, “EIGHT.”. “Excited to finally share this project with y’all,” Aikman announced. “It’s been 2 years in the making with...
NFL
leedaily.com

Antonio Brown’s Net Worth Revealed After Tampa Bay Buccaneers Exit

Antonio Brown established a name as arguably the simplest receiver within the NFL throughout his days with the Pittsburgh Steelers. His ability to torch cornerbacks and safeties with relative ease helped him rack up prolific statistics however additionally quite a little bit of money. In contrast, Brown has lost over $300,000 owing to fines.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Great Has Died At 78

A former Dallas Cowboys great has passed away at the age of 78. The NFC East franchise announced on Wednesday night that former offensive lineman Ralph Neely passed away earlier this week. Neely was one of the best offensive linemen in franchise history. He was a 13-year standout for the...
NFL
The Spun

Peyton Manning Had Brutally Honest Advice For Aaron Rodgers

Earlier this week, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns faced off on Monday Night Football. The potentially final game for quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in front of his home fans was obviously the biggest storyline. However, on ESPN’s alternate broadcast, the Manning brothers were the star of their own show.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

60K+
Followers
110K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy