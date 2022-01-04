2022 NFL draft: Giants still projected to pick 5th, 8th

During the New York Giants’ embarrassing 29-3 loss to the Chicago Bears, the main interest was scoreboard watching.

Not so much the Giants game, but the other games with teams that were tied with the same record — the New York Jets and Houston Texans for example.

The Jets were about 15 seconds away from beating Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which would have allowed the Giants to move up in the draft order. But, in typical fashion, the Jets blew it, so that didn’t happen.

And the Texans got beat by the San Francisco 49ers, so the Giants didn’t get a chance to move up. Instead after their loss to the Bears, they remained as the fifth overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, according to Tankathon.

And because the Giants also have the Bears’ pick from the Justin Fields trade from last year’s draft, they also currently have the eighth overall pick.

There is one week left to decide the draft order. The Giants will take on the Washington Football Team at MetLife Stadium this Sunday. Everyone else will be scoreboard watching, as the Jets will take on the Buffalo Bills and the Texans will take on the Tennessee Titans. Plus, the Bears will face the Minnesota Vikings.

There’s a good chance that the Giants may end up with the same picks to end the season and go with them into the 2022 NFL draft.