ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

StoneCo downgraded to neutral from buy at UBS

By Tomi Kilgore
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 4 days ago

Tomi Kilgore is MarketWatch's deputy investing and corporate news editor and is based in New York. You can follow him on Twitter @TomiKilgore.

Copyright © 2022 MarketWatch, Inc. All rights reserved.

By using this site you agree to the Subscriber Agreement & Terms of Use,

Privacy Notice, and Cookie Notice.

  • MarketWatch
  • Company
  • Dow Jones Network

Intraday Data provided by FACTSET and subject to terms of use. Historical and current end-of-day data provided by FACTSET. All quotes are in local exchange time. Real-time last sale data for U.S. stock quotes reflect trades reported through Nasdaq only. Intraday data delayed at least 15 minutes or per exchange requirements.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

The good news hidden in the bond market’s 2021 losses

It’s good news that bonds went down last year. I doubt that’s how you reacted when reviewing the 2021 performance scoreboards, of course. The total U.S. domestic bond market lost 1.9% last year, as judged by the Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. BND,. -0.27%. . Long-term Treasurys lost...
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
AFP

Stocks mostly fall after US hiring disappoints

Stocks mostly fell Friday on both sides of the Atlantic after data showed that the US economy added far fewer jobs than expected last month and eurozone inflation hit a record high. London's FTSE 100 index bucked the trend, ending the day 0.5 percent higher, but Paris and Frankfurt slid. On Wall Street, the Dow treaded water, but both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq declined to conclude a down week for US stocks. Asia faced a mixed trading session after another round of losses on Wall Street on Thursday as investors continued to mull signals by the US Federal Reserve that it was ready to tighten monetary policy more quickly to combat spiking inflation.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ubs#Marketwatch Inc#Cookie Notice#Factset
MarketWatch

UnitedHealth, Home Depot share losses contribute to Dow's nearly 100-point drop

Behind losses for shares of UnitedHealth and Home Depot, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is trading down Friday morning. Shares of UnitedHealth (UNH) and Home Depot (HD) are contributing to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline, as the Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 98 points (0.3%) lower. UnitedHealth's shares are off $10.63, or 2.3%, while those of Home Depot have declined $8.56 (2.1%), combining for an approximately 126-point drag on the Dow. Nike (NKE) Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) and IBM (IBM) are also contributing significantly to the decline. A $1 move in any of the benchmark's 30 components equates to a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Cruise stocks surge, after Stifel analyst says 2022 will be the 'Year of the Cruise!'

Shares of cruise operators rallied Friday, to buck the broad-market selloff, after Stifel Nicolaus analyst Steven Wieczynski pounded the table on the group, saying 2022 was going to be known as the "Year of the Cruise!" Shares of Royal Caribbean Group , which Wieczynski said was his "top idea for 2022," climbed 3.6%; Carnival Corp. rallied 2.9%, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. rose 3.6%; Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. tacked on 1.9%; while the S&P 500 dropped 0.6%. Wieczynski said for investors searching for recovery names that "massively underperformed" last year, he believes cruise-related names will stick out as compelling ideas. "[W]e are believers that cruise demand should remain strong throughout the majority of 2022," Wieczynski wrote in a note to clients. "While there certainly will be cancellations and itinerary adjustments in 1H22 due to COVID noise, we still believe that cruise operators are on a clear path (although might be delayed) to the all-important cash flow breakeven/positive level."
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
MarketWatch

Johnson & Johnson stock rises Friday, outperforms market

Shares of Johnson & Johnson JNJ, +1.35% rallied 1.35% to $173.95 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index. falling 0.41% to 4,677.03 and Dow Jones Industrial Average. DJIA,. -0.01%. falling 0.01% to 36,231.66. Johnson & Johnson closed...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

D.R. Horton stock sinks to lead the S&P 500's losers as rising Treasury yields weigh on home builders

Shares of D.R. Horton Inc. sank 5.8% in afternoon trading Friday, enough to pace the S&P 500's decliners, as the continued rise in Treasury yields and mortgage rates weighs heavily on the home-builders sector. D.R. Horton's stock has now tumbled 11.9% this week, which would make it the biggest weekly drop since it slid 12.9% during the week ended April 3, 2020. Elsewhere, shares of Lennar Corp. dropped 3.9% and Toll Brothers Inc. slid 3.6%, while the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF gave up 3.8%. Also getting hit was home-improvement retailer Home Depot Inc.'s stock , which fell 2.5% to pace the Dow Jones Industrial Average's decliners. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note, which is used to calculate mortgage rates, rose 4.0 basis points to a 2-year high of 1.773%. The fear is that higher rates could make homes less affordable.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Analog Devices reiterated buy at UBS, as semiconductor cycle 'has legs'

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI), which is UBS's top pick for 2022, is being reiterated buy at the investment firm as recent data points suggests that the semiconductor cycle "has legs." Analyst Pradeep Ramani notes that after speaking with distributors, he found that Analog's semiconductors have "stretched" lead times, though automotive and...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

73K+
Followers
16K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy