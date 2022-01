Seeming like a repeat of last year, the video games industry was at the mercy of the global pandemic for a lot of its releases this year. While it’s true that the industry had to adjust to working remotely, that didn’t mean that we didn’t have the hits like Resident Evil Village and The Medium arrive for us to enjoy. That being said, some titles that were gearing up for release in 2021 just either needed more time, or for one reason or another are mired in the unknown. So yes, there are some titles that are repeats from last year for our anticipated 2022 releases. But there’s also plenty of new blood to get us excited all the more. Above all else, good things come to those who wait, as they say.

