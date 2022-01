Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Polkadot has followed in the steps of Bitcoin over the past week. The 3% loss that Bitcoin saw in the 12 hours prior to press time was also reflected in Polkadot’s price. However, the losses were amplified as DOT lost 8.4% over the same time period.

STOCKS ・ 7 DAYS AGO