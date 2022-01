It's only been a few months that we've really started to hear about NFTs and how they can help you get rich quickly but they have caused quite the phenomenon, and it looks as though they'll be around for the next little while. While some find it difficult to grasp exactly what an NFT (non-fungible token) is, others have done their research and taken advantage of the new technology, making some easy money off of them. Atlanta rapper Gunna became the latest celebrity to dabble in the world of NFTs, working with MoonPay to purchase a Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT worth over $300,000 this week.

