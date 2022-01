The Bills are playoff bound! Holy smokes this is amazing as the Bills are going back to the playoffs for the fourth time in five years. Sean McDermott has had 10 wins in the last three seasons and this win came in week 17 so we know that wasn't aided by the new week 18. Josh Allen is setting records amongst the greats in football. So why do I say this? Because Bills fans, not all but some were losing their minds when the Bills ended the half losing to the Falcons. Why am I saying this? Because our expectations have risen along with the teams accomplishments. This is based upon our perspective but lets go down memory lane.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO