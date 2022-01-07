‘In Conversation’ explores how the present will fit into the arc of history

Listen to the show:

With a global pandemic, a tumultuous election season, and widespread racial justice protests, it’s safe to say that the past two years have brought about unprecedented change and chaos.

Or is it unprecedented? On this week’s “In Conversation” host Rick Howlett talked with historians about how the events of 2020 and 2021 could be viewed and talked about by historians and students of history for years to come.

Also, WFPL Health Reporter April Rickert joined us with an update on COVID-19 and the omicron variant.