ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFPL

‘In Conversation’ explores how the present will fit into the arc of history

By Michelle Tyrene Johnson
WFPL
WFPL
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46I8tr_0dcdBbjb00 Listen to the show:

With a global pandemic, a tumultuous election season, and widespread racial justice protests, it’s safe to say that the past two years have brought about unprecedented change and chaos.

Or is it unprecedented? On this week’s “In Conversation” host Rick Howlett talked with historians about how the events of 2020 and 2021 could be viewed and talked about by historians and students of history for years to come.

Also, WFPL Health Reporter April Rickert joined us with an update on COVID-19 and the omicron variant.

Comments / 1

Related
WFPL

WFPL

Louisville, KY
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
864K+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville’s NPR News Station is the trusted source for independent, fact-based news. We offer 24/7 local, national and international news, culture, and public affairs. As other media outlets narrow their scope and reduce local coverage, we are working to expand the breadth of local news and give voice to multiple perspectives. We cover Louisville the way NPR covers the world.

 https://wfpl.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy