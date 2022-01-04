ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Speed skating-Kersten ends Britain’s 30-year Olympic long track wait

By Metro US
Metro International
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Cornelius Kersten will become the first long track speed skater from Britain to compete at the Winter Olympics in 30 years after being named in their squad for Beijing...

