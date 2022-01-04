Speed skating-Kersten ends Britain’s 30-year Olympic long track wait

World number four Stefanos Tsitsipas has admitted he has been struggling with pain at the ATP Cup after elbow surgery, but is hoping to be "at 100 percent" for the Australian Open. The Greek star lost his first singles match since going under the knife in late November, losing to Argentina's world number 11 Diego Schwartzman 6-7 (5/7) 6-3, 6-3 on Monday night. He showed no outward signs of being in discomfort, but later said he had felt the injury and it had affected his serve. "I'm in a little bit of pain. That's normal. I served more serves than I have ever served in the last month," he said.

