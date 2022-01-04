Tattoo artists in uproar over EU ink bans

The United States and Germany on Wednesday backed Lithuania in its spat with China saying the pressure exerted by Beijing against the tiny Baltic nation was unwarranted,Lithuania broke with diplomatic custom last year by letting the Taiwanese office in Vilnius bear the name Taiwan, instead of Chinese Taipei, which most other countries use to avoid offending Beijing.China considers Taiwan part of its territory with no right to diplomatic recognition, and Lithuania's move infuriated Beijing, which withdrew its ambassador to Vilnius and expelled the Lithuanian ambassador to Beijing.“We have immediate concern about the government of China’s attempts to bully...
Comments / 0