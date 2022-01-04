ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Tattoo artists in uproar over EU ink bans

By Johnny Cotton
Metro International
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS (Reuters) – Tattoo parlours across the European Union were in crisis on Tuesday as a new rule came into force which effectively bans many of their most popular inks and which one artist described as like taking “taking the flour from a bakery.”. Tattoo artists say...

www.metro.us

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

EU could outlaw blue and green tattoos

Blue and green tattoos could be outlawed in the EU under new restrictions for potentially harmful chemicals, in a move tattoo artists have warned will hit their industry “like a bomb”. The European Commission on Tuesday introduced new rules banning more than 4,000 previously unregulated substances in tattoo...
WORLD
MedicalXpress

EU bans cancer threat chemicals in tattoo ink

An EU ban on tattoo ink and permanent make-up containing chemicals feared to cause cancers or other health risks went into effect on Tuesday, officials said. The prohibition covers hazardous substances such as certain azo dyes, carcinogenic aromatic amines, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), metals and methanol. "The restriction covers carcinogenic,...
WORLD
wtvy.com

EU banning chemicals in tattoo inks & permanent makeup

(CBS News) - It’s estimated that nearly a third of Americans have tattoos, according to a 2019 Ipsos market research poll. The inks used to make the tattoos are mostly unregulated in the U.S. But in Europe, officials want to blot out what they call dangerous chemicals. Starting this...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tattoo Artist#Tattoos#Tattoo Ink#Eu#Reuters#The European Union#French#Snat#The European Commission
The Independent

EU wants place at table to discuss Ukraine, Russia crisis

The European Union's foreign policy chief insisted on Wednesday that the 27-nation bloc must have a bigger role to play alongside Washington and Moscow to defuse the West's standoff with Russia over Ukraine In the diplomatic flurry surrounding the Russian military buildup on Ukraine's border the EU has largely been a bystander. This highlights a deeper frustration in Brussels: even though the EU is a massive global economic powerhouse, its strategic geopolitical footprint remains disproportionately small.“There are not two actors alone. It’s not just the US and Russia," said Josep Borrell during a visit to Ukraine on Wednesday. "If...
POLITICS
Metro International

“Supersonic” rise in French COVID-19 cases in coming days, government says

PARIS (Reuters) -A “supersonic” rise in French COVID-19 cases is set to continue in the coming days and there are no signs of the trend reversing, French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday. He also said that infections were reaching “stratospheric levels” in the Ile-de-France region around...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Near-empty flights crisscross Europe to secure landing slots

Europe s sky is filling up with near-empty polluting planes that serve little other purpose than safeguarding airlines' valuable time slots at some of the world's most important airports. The highly contagious omicron variant of COVID-19 has put many off flying, and because of it, getting people and goods from point A to point B has become an afterthought for thousands of flights. It has created strange bedfellows, with environmentalists and major airlines united to cut down on empty or near-empty flights by pressuring the European Union — a pledged global leader in combating climate change — to tweak...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Tattoo
Reuters

Belgium suffers record COVID cases, adapts quarantine strategy

BRUSSELS, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Fuelled by the highly transmissible Omicron variant, Belgium's daily cases of COVID-19 reached a new peak this week, with health experts warning of between 30,000 and 125,000 cases a day by mid-January in the nation of 11 million. "The fifth wave has started. The weekly...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Over-65s without Covid booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' - which allows them to visit cafes or cinemas – from today under new rules in France

Over-65s in France without Covid-19 booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' under new rules being implemented from today. The pass was introduced in the summer and makes full vaccination against Covid-19, a recent recovery or negative test obligatory for visiting any restaurant or cafe, inter-city train travel and going to cultural venues like cinemas or museums.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Stance on Russia, China a test for new German government

Germany has found itself facing a series of challenges in its relations with Russia and China since taking office last month that are testing the new government’s foreign policy mettle.Among them are Moscow’s military buildup near Ukraine and the diplomatic fallout from a court verdict finding that the Russian government was behind the 2019 killing of a Chechen dissident in Berlin China’s pressure on a fellow European Union member has also prompted Germany to take sides against one of its biggest trading partners.The issues came to the fore during a flying visit that German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock...
POLITICS
Reuters

German cabinet approves Nagel as Bundesbank president - spokesperson

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German cabinet has approved the appointment of Joachim Nagel, a career central banker with ties to the ruling Social Democrats, as the new president of the Bundesbank, government spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit said on Wednesday. Nagel will take over on Jan. 1 from Jens Weidmann, who quit...
BUSINESS
Metro International

France imposes fines on Facebook Ireland and Google

PARIS (Reuters) – France’s CNIL data privacy watchdog said on Thursday it had fined Google 150 million euros ($169.38 million) and Facebook Ireland 60 million, saying the U.S. technology giants had made it difficult to refuse cookies. “The CNIL has found that the facebook.com, google.fr and youtube.com websites...
INTERNET
The Independent

Record numbers of women to be in new government in Holland

Record numbers of women will be in the new government in Holland with women making up just over half of ministers and secretaries of state.Women will fill 14 of the 29 ministers and secretaries of state roles, with 10 of the 20 ministers in government being women.Kajsa Ollongren, who is presently the minister of the interior and second deputy PM of the Netherlands, will swap roles to become the new defence minister in the four-party coalition which will be sworn in next Monday. While Wopke Hoekstra will be the new foreign minister and Dilan Yesilgoz-Zegerius will soon be the...
POLITICS
Metro International

Poland’s president tests positive for COVID-19, top aide says

WARSAW (Reuters) – Polish President Andrzej Duda has tested positive for coronavirus, a top aide tweeted on Wednesday, after several people around him were infected. “The President feels good, is not seriously ill and is under constant medical supervision,” top aide Pawel Szrot said in a tweet. He said the president was in isolation.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Metro International

Hawkish Fed, German inflation push 10-year Bund yield up closer to 0%

LONDON (Reuters) -Germany’s 10-year bond yield lurched closer to positive yield territory on Thursday, just as borrowing costs across the euro area hit new highs in the face of a hawkish tone from the U.S. Federal Reserve and fresh signs of rising German inflation. Italy’s 10-year bond yield was...
BUSINESS
The Independent

US, Germany support Lithuania in spat with China over Taiwan

The United States and Germany on Wednesday backed Lithuania in its spat with China saying the pressure exerted by Beijing against the tiny Baltic nation was unwarranted,Lithuania broke with diplomatic custom last year by letting the Taiwanese office in Vilnius bear the name Taiwan, instead of Chinese Taipei, which most other countries use to avoid offending Beijing.China considers Taiwan part of its territory with no right to diplomatic recognition, and Lithuania's move infuriated Beijing, which withdrew its ambassador to Vilnius and expelled the Lithuanian ambassador to Beijing.“We have immediate concern about the government of China’s attempts to bully...
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy