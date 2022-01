Though Captain White Seafood City had been embroiled in a legal fight for years with its landlord—Wharf developer Hoffman-Madison Waterfront—and the DC government, spectators were nonetheless stunned to see its barges towed away from their longtime home in Southwest DC late last year. At the time, co-owner Pete White told Washingtonian that the market would reopen elsewhere, but offered few additional details: “It will be local,” he said. “I don’t know if it will be DC or not, but it will be around the area.”

OXON HILL, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO