Juliaplaysgroove: Them Changes (Bass Version)

By Joshua Sailor
No Treble
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuliaplaysgroove is starting the new year off with a fresh, new video! In this clip, she takes on my favorite Thundercat tune, “Them Changes.”....

www.notreble.com

wesb.com

STEVE VAI Releases Official Music Video For ‘Little Pretty’

Steve Vai and Favored Nations / Mascot Label Group have presented an official music video for “Little Pretty”. The composition is featured on Vai‘s upcoming studio album titled “Inviolate” which will be released digitally and on CD January 28, 2022. The LP will follow on March 18. The clip, which captures Vai performing in his inner sanctum also known as “Harmony Hut”, can be seen below.
MUSIC
djmag.com

Premiere: Honeydrip 'Waistline (SIM Remix)'

Montreal-based producer and DJ Honeydrip has invited various artists to remix her striking 2021 debut EP, ‘Anti-Ego’. Featuring fellow Montreal artists Ouri and SIM, as well as Toronto-based Korea Town Acid, Lima-via-Mexico City's Lukro and Bristol’s MISH, the ‘Anti-Ego’ remix EP reshapes the dub-indebted pressure and thick, breaksy rhythms of Honeydrip’s original tracks into bold new forms.
MUSIC
No Treble

Peekaboom: My Life is Going On

It has been a while since we’ve seen a video by Peekaboom. Thankfully, bassist Simone Masina sent us the latest from the duo. “To celebrate the last season of our favourite Netflix show, we decided to record our personal variant of the soundtrack, the masterpiece from Cecilia Krull. As usual, we did it minimal, with some delay from my Line6 HXStomp to support the double bass natural harmonics pad.”
MUSIC
No Treble

Norm Stockton Releases “Grooves & Sushi” Album and Deluxe Edition Set

The 12 songs in the collection are all original, minus a take on Justin Timberlake’s “Mirrors”. Each episode of Grooves & Sushi showed the making of a song with guests including Gregg Bissonette (Ringo Starr/David Lee Roth), Eddie Brown (Stevie Wonder/Beyoncé), Chris Coleman (Prince/Beck), Mark Lettieri (Snarky Puppy), Brandyn Phillips (Ariana Grande), Brian Willett (OneRepublic), Zoro (Lenny Kravitz), and more.
MUSIC
No Treble

Pete O’Neill: Charles Berthoud’s “Cello Strings on Bass Sound Unbelievable”

Pete O’Neill has been busy. He just shared his latest video with us, and it was the result of a lot of work. “In honor of Charles Berthoud’s recent Bass Player Magazine cover, I wanted to perform one of my favorite pieces of his: ‘Cello Strings on Bass Sound Unbelievable’,” he shared. “I arranged this for Standard Tuning so I could play it on the Whale: playing it on fretless was a huge challenge, but it’s really fun to play and was totally worth the effort. In addition, I was fortunate enough to be able to get a hold of Charles who gave me his blessing not only to cover the song, but also to do a tutorial with tab, which I’ll be releasing in the next couple weeks.”
MUSIC
No Treble

USG Fusion Trio: Nolens volens

I love this trio, and their tune, “Nolens volens”. Have a video to share? Email us at [email protected]. For 12+ years, we’ve worked hard to support and promote the global bass playing community. Now, we’re asking readers for help. Your donations will be used to cover No Treble's ongoing expenses, and all donations come with a reward. Learn more.
MUSIC
JamBase

Vulfpeck Shares ‘Radio Shack (Wong’s Cafe Version)’ Single

Vulfpeck released the new single “Radio Shack (Wong’s Cafe Version).” The revised version of the previously shared track comes from the band’s forthcoming album, Vulf Vault 005: Wong’s Cafe. Guitarist Cory Wong produced the 10-track LP which arrives via Vulf Records this Friday, January 7....
ROCK MUSIC
No Treble

Keep It Groovy: Improvising Over The I-V-vi-IV Chord Progression

Hey there, bass players! Here’s a fun lesson on improvising over an extremely common chord progression, the “I-V-vi-IV”! You’ve probably heard this progression thousands of times… it shows up in everything from early rock and roll and doo-wop records to today’s radio hits. Think “Don’t Stop Believing,” “With Or Without You,” and so many more!
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Guitarist records entire album using only broken guitars

Current popular thinking among guitar circles would have you believe that, in order to record a half-decent album that sounds relatively professional, we need to be using fully functioning gear. Now, this doesn’t mean we have to use the most expensive electric guitars to get a good sound – there...
MUSIC
metalinjection

DEADGUY To Work On First New Music Since 1996

Deadguy reunited in 2020 for the first time since 1997 to play the Decibel Decibel Metal And Beer Fest. The reunited lineup was the very same that recorded the band's 1996 album Fixation On A Co-Worker, and not the fairly different final lineup that recorded Screamin' With The Deadguy Quintet one year later in 1997.
ROCK MUSIC
Loudwire

Korn Drum Up New Song Excitement With Percussive Website Tease

Are we about to get some more new Korn music? It appears so, as the band's website now leads fans to a percussive tease for what appears to be associated with a new song (potentially titled "Now"). Fans visiting the website are greeted with a darkened screen featuring tree branches...
MUSIC
963kklz.com

13 Rockers That Sold Their Catalogs/Music Rights for Huge Paydays in 2021

In 2021, one of the biggest trends was rockers that sold their catalogs for massive sums of money. Here are just 13 rockers that netted huge paydays this year from the sale of their catalogs, music rights, publishing rights and more. The Boss ended 2021 with a massive payday with...
MUSIC
NME

Drum set once owned by late KISS drummer Eric Carr is now up for grabs

A drum set once owned by late KISS drummer Eric Carr is now up for grabs for any fan looking for a unique piece of rock’n’roll memorabilia. The Ludwig 12-piece kit made for and owned by Carr is being sold via Reverb. Currently priced at a little over £23,000, it comes with a certificate of authenticity from the Eric Carr estate.
MUSIC
No Treble

2021 Reader Favorite Bassists – #8: Joe Dart

Editor’s Note: At the end of each year, we tally up all the article and video views on No Treble to come up with a list of the top 10 most popular bassists. This is entirely based on readership, not on opinions, polls, or anything else. Just having some fun.
MUSIC
The Associated Press

Roland Teams Up with Disney Music Group to Premiere A Cappella Singing Sensation DCappella’s New Single “Prince Ali” During CES 2022 Digital

Roland, a leading manufacturer of professional audio, video, and electronic musical instrument gear, is proud to announce it has teamed up with Disney Music Group in support of their a cappella sensation DCappella and the world premiere of their new single “Prince Ali,” a pioneering take on the Aladdin classic, blending DCappella’s vocal precision with groundbreaking electronic effects made possible by Roland’s technology. The group, along with its co-founder, the notable Pitch Perfect on-site vocal producer and music director, Deke Sharon, created the single using the popular BOSS RC-505 tabletop looper, Roland SP-404 sampler and Roland VT-4 Vocal Transformer. The Roland + Disney Music Group collaboration highlights Roland’s dedication to the artists and producers who rely on Roland and BOSS products to create exceptional music and marks Roland’s first collaboration of many with Disney Music Group.
MUSIC
uticaphoenix.net

Red (Taylor’s Version) Artist Series Brings Iconic Album to Peloton

Peloton, the world’s leading interactive fitness platform, announced today that its final Artist Series of the year will be dedicated to the recently released Red (Taylor’s Version), the first time the brand celebrates one iconic album in an Artist Series. Starting December 25th, Peloton Members can experience Red (Taylor’s Version) on the Peloton platform for the first time ever. The Red (Taylor’s Version) Artist Series is an international event with classes being offered in the US, Canada, the UK, Germany and Australia.
YOGA

