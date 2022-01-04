Juliaplaysgroove: Them Changes (Bass Version)

Pete O’Neill has been busy. He just shared his latest video with us, and it was the result of a lot of work. “In honor of Charles Berthoud’s recent Bass Player Magazine cover, I wanted to perform one of my favorite pieces of his: ‘Cello Strings on Bass Sound Unbelievable’,” he shared. “I arranged this for Standard Tuning so I could play it on the Whale: playing it on fretless was a huge challenge, but it’s really fun to play and was totally worth the effort. In addition, I was fortunate enough to be able to get a hold of Charles who gave me his blessing not only to cover the song, but also to do a tutorial with tab, which I’ll be releasing in the next couple weeks.”

