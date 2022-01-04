ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Jason Alexander Arrested For Stalking

iheart.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in 2004, Britney Spears was briefly married to Jason Alexander. The marriage lasted a mere 55 hours after the pair unexpectedly said their vows following a New Year's trip to Las Vegas. Spears and Alexander ultimately had their union annulled. Nearly two decades after his short-lived marriage to...

1061kissfm.iheart.com

Comments / 11

TheDailyBeast

Britney Spears Slams Diane Sawyer: ‘Kiss My White Ass’

Newly freed from her conservatorship, Britney Spears has some choice words for Diane Sawyer: “Kiss my white ass.” In a since-deleted Instagram post Monday night, Spears slammed Sawyer for a 2003 interview in her New York City apartment that aired on ABC’s Primetime Thursday. Spears claims that at the time she was under the control of her father, Jamie Spears, and didn’t have the agency to decide whether or not she wanted to participate when Sawyer showed up. The pop star called out Sawyer for asking probing questions about her recent break-up with Justin Timberlake, implying that the romantic turmoil was Spears’ fault and that she was a “bad example.” “What was with the ‘You’re in the wrong’ approach?? Geeze… and making me cry???” Spears wrote. “I was a baby . . . and didn’t understand, but I f—king do now.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
enstarz.com

Jamie Spears Drops New Damaging Accusation Against Britney Amid Post-Conservatorship Process: 'Trying To Ruin Me'

Jamie Spears hit Britney Spears' team for allegedly trying to bring him down amid the post-conservatorship process. The #FreeBritney movement supporters were left shocked after Jamie supported the termination of his daughter's conservatorship after 14 years. Before Judge Brenda Penny announced the end of the program, the patriarch and his team filed a document in September requesting the court to grant Britney's wish.
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Britney Spears' Friends Fear She's Swapped Conservator Dad Jamie Spears With Fiancé Sam Asghari: 'Sam Is Now The Boss'

Those close with Britney Spears are reportedly concerned she's putting too much responsibility too soon on her fiancé, Sam Asghari. The "Baby, One More Time" singer gave dear old dad, Jamie Spears, the boot after the judge ruled to end her oppressive conservatorship, and according to sources, losing Jamie also meant Britney losing the entire crew he had hired for her over the years.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Dances To Lenny Kravitz In A Neon Yellow Crop Top & Short Shorts — Watch

Britney Spears rocked a crop top and short shorts while dancing to Lenny Kravitz. Fridays are for dancing to Lenny Kravitz; just ask Britney Spears, who celebrated the end of the week with “Are You Gonna Go My Way.” The pop star, 40, shared another one of her signature dance videos on Instagram on Dec. 10 while in a neon yellow crop top and tropical shorts.
THEATER & DANCE
The Independent

Britney Spears says people have ‘no idea of the awful things’ that were done to her

Britney Spears has said her decision not to release new music is a way of saying “f*** you” to the people who took advantage of her, after having her requests to perform new songs repeatedly turned down. In an Instagram post on Monday 27 December, the pop singer said that years spent under the conservatorship that controlled her personal and business life had made her scared both of people and the entertainment industry.“I wanted to be nice but what they did to my heart was unforgivable,” Spears wrote.“I asked for 13 years to perform new songs and remixes of...
MUSIC
Footwear News

Britney Spears Models Two Holiday Party White Mini Dresses With Pointy Black Pumps

Britanny Spears made a case for white mini dresses as a holiday season staple in her latest Instagram post. The hitmaker sported two different white dress silhouettes in the video. She posed on a balcony in her house first with a view of her decorated Christmas tree. The first look was a long-sleeved sparkly frock that featured standout sequins. At the click of her fingers, the “Toxic” singer changed into a different ensemble. The second silhouette featured dramatic puffed-up shoulders that led into translucent sleeves and an opaque cuff. The dress also featured a plunging neckline and a large solid floral...
BEAUTY & FASHION
NME

Mariah Carey says she reached out to Britney Spears: “I wanted her to know, ‘You’re not alone'”

Mariah Carey has revealed she once reached out to Britney Spears to offer her support, saying that the latter was subjected to “horrific” treatment from the press. Carey spoke to NME for this week’s Big Read cover interview, in which she discussed the lasting impact of her festive classic ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’, the upcoming screen adaption of her 2020 memoir The Meaning Of Mariah Carey and more.
MUSIC
Radar Online.com

Jamie Spears Whines About Britney's New Team, Tells Court Pop Star Is Trying To Ruin His Reputation

Jamie Spears feels victimized by his newly freed daughter and her team following his termination from her long-standing and allegedly abusive conservatorship. Britney Spears' father has filed a formal complaint with the Los Angeles Superior Court, claiming that the pop star is purposefully trying to drag out whatever is left of the case in order to destroy whatever is left of his reputation.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears’ Father Breaks Silence On Claims He Forced Her To Do Interview With Diane Sawyer

Setting the record straight! Jamie Spears has responded to Britney’s claim that he forced her to do the now infamous interview with Diane Sawyer in 2003. Jamie Spears has finally broken his silence! The father of Britney Spears, 69, responded to the pop star’s claims that he was behind the infamous 2003 interview with Diane Sawyer. Jamie’s lawyer, Alex Weingarten, denied his client’s involvement in a statement given to Variety on December 15. “Mr. Spears has no idea what Ms. Spears is talking about,” the statement reads. “Jamie never set up any interview with Diane Sawyer and was not present for any such interview. He had nothing to do with Britney’s career at this point and was completely uninvolved in this interview.” The statement went on to say how Jamie loves Britney “very much” and that he wishes “nothing but the best” for his daughter. “[Jamie] hopes that she continues to seek the help that she needs to stay safe and healthy.”
CELEBRITIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thatgrapejuice.net

Report: Britney Spears ‘Actively Eyeing’ 2022 Comeback

With Britney Spears‘ conservatorship now in rearview, it’s being reported that the superstar singer is mapping out a 2022 comeback. In the immediate frame that followed the performer’s emancipation from the legal mandate that governed all corners of her life, she made clear that her relationship with fiancé Sam Asghari was her primary focus.
MUSIC
OK! Magazine

Jamie Lynn Spears Addresses 'Atrocious' & 'Unacceptable' Hate Comments After Britney Spears Unfollows Her On Social Media

Jamie Lynn Spears is giving an update on the horrific comments she received about her young daughters. Just one day after it was revealed her famous sister, Britney Spears, unfollowed her on Instagram, Jamie Lynn shared the very pointed message she received from a troll online who called her "white trash," and insisted they hope her daughters get "raped." The 30-year-old has two girls: Maddie, 13, and Ivey, 3.
CELEBRITIES

