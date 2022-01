Down East Maine has long been an example of large companies’ reluctance to get high-speed internet to rural regions. A few towns are changing their fates. Underserved Calais and Baileyville formed their own community-owned broadband utility. By the end of January, every household in the two communities will have the option of receiving internet that is more than four times as fast as the federal definition of broadband internet, Downeast Broadband Utility President Dan Sullivan said.

INTERNET ・ 9 DAYS AGO