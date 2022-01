The Omicron variant continues to overwhelm hospital systems across the country. The number of new COVID-19 cases has risen sharply over the last few weeks, reaching an average of 480,000. Omicron accounted for 95% of all new coronavirus infections reported in the U.S. last week, according to the CDC. Hospitalizations are up to 14,300 a day, marking a 63% increase from the week before, while the number of deaths has held steady over the past two weeks at around 1,200 a day. However, these numbers are well below the peak we saw in 2020 when everyone was unvaccinated.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 3 HOURS AGO