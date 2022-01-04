Jordan Poole Scores 32 Points off Bench, Warriors Beat Heat

The Whiteboard is The Step Back’s daily basketball newsletter, covering the NBA, WNBA and more. Subscribe here to get it delivered to you via email each morning. On Wednesday night, Stephen Curry put up his second-straight stinker, shooting 5-of-24 from the field and 1-of-9 from beyond the 3-point arc in a 17-point loss to the Dallas Mavericks. That followed a 3-of-17, 1-of-10 on 3s performance against the Miami Heat. It was just the fourth time in his career Curry has had back-to-back games with eight or more 3-point attempts where he made less than 20 percent of them.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO