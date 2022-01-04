ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

How journaling can improve self-awareness

kclu.org
 1 day ago

Keeping a diary can help us chronicle moments in time and place, including everyday events and...

www.kclu.org

Thrive Global

How addressing disinformation can improve mental health

For years, some mental health experts have warned that the rise of disinformation and so-called “fake news” can have a serious effect on mental health. It’s “often inflammatory in nature and can elicit feelings of anger, suspicion, anxiety, and even depression by distorting our thinking,” psychiatrist Dr. Vasilis Pozios told Psycom.
MENTAL HEALTH
asapland.com

What are The Reasons for Self-Awareness?

1. To realize that you are worth existing. 2. Because it is fun to be famous for just one reason:- 3. It allows us to pass something onto future generations to see how we lived our life and what we were like in person if you no longer exist in this world when someone calls your name.
MENTAL HEALTH
towardsdatascience.com

Self Awareness via Music

The path to true awareness is via understanding one’s inner self. Today let the route be via the ear. The sound waves trigger neurons in the brain that will change what the mind experiences… Music moves, changes emotions, inspires. Blessed are the ones who experience this. Let’s begin....
THEATER & DANCE
farmvilleherald.com

Self-improvement strategies to make resolutions a reality

Self-improvement is at the heart of the majority of New Year’s resolutions. Individuals resolving to read more or live a more active lifestyle or travel are all attempting better themselves. Resolutions can be hard to keep, as the hectic pace of daily life can make it hard to find...
PSYCHOLOGY
#Journaling#Self Awareness#Whyy#Npr
studybreaks.com

3 Mindsets That Are Crucial To Improving Your Self-Confidence

Bettering one’s self-esteem is no easy feat, but if you adhere to these ways of thinking, you might just see yourself in a more positive light. It is no secret that many college students lack self-confidence, and it does not help that there are a slew of factors that can contribute to this. If you, for example, had an unhappy childhood where your parents were overly critical and constantly scrutinized everything you did, you are more likely to experience low self-esteem. Other factors that can contribute to low self-esteem include poor academic performance and ongoing stressful life events, including the loss of a loved one, financial hardship, being treated poorly and ongoing mental and physical issues, such as chronic pain, anxiety or depression.
MENTAL HEALTH
kclu.org

22 tips for 2022: Get your ideas heard at work

It's a major issue in the workplace: Getting interrupted, talked over and ignored in meetings happens to everyone — but more often to gender minorities, people of color and more junior employees. One tip to stop this: Make sure you're amplifying one another's ideas. Here's how it works:. One...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Rare Covid Symptom Is Back In Omicron Variant

The Omicron covid variant is in the news in 2022 even though its symptomatology is not severe at all, as we already reported. Now, Deseret.com reveals that the latest reports from the United Kingdom suggest that a common covid symptom has returned for the omicron variant — brain fog.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
CBS Pittsburgh

Looking Ahead To How Technology Can Improve In 2022

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We have all relied on technology to help get us through the pandemic whether through working from home, virtual learning or escaping through video games. But what lies for us with tech in 2022? VR and AR are becoming more mainstream. Metaverse could be a household concept, and working from home is getting a facelift. With Facebook introducing many to the term ‘Metaverse,’ we’re asking CNET’s Dan Ackerman what that means for us and what will it be able to do for us. “At it’s most basic level, it’s a persistent online universe, where you do things, you go places,...
VIDEO GAMES
xsnoize.com

How Music Can Improve Mood During Study

Contrary to the popular belief, music can be helpful when you study, as long as it is something you have chosen and not the neighbors that are playing something you cannot stand. Seriously, though, the secret of this musical trick that helps one learn can be explained in simple terms. Your brain focuses on something you like, and your cognitive functions receive a well-needed boost. Just think about dancing along in your chair as you feel inspired and motivated, and you will see how it can be helpful as you approach complex subjects with an open mind and remain within your comfort zone!
MUSIC
The 74

Researching High-Quality Curriculum in Real Schools, in Real Time

It’s time to get serious about innovation in education. And we don’t just mean more ed tech. The pandemic caused tremendous disruption to U.S. schools this past year and a half — cutting off kids from teachers, peers and learning routines. To simply return to business as usual would be to shortchange students and communities. […]
EDUCATION
kclu.org

A new, more decentralized way of work

For the full story, click here. The way we work has been upended by the pandemic. Some have found a new, more decentralized way of working called a DAO. WBUR’S Yasmin Amer explains how it works. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more,...
kclu.org

Why you want to supercharge your brain

In 1848, Phineas Gage was working in railway construction when he suffered a brain injury. JAMES GOODWIN: Before the accident, he was personable, well-mannered, great with people. MARTINEZ: That's James Goodwin, who writes about Phineas Gage in his book "Supercharge Your Brain." An iron bar tore through Gage's left cheek....
MENTAL HEALTH
kclu.org

How a LGBTQ bookstore in Philadelphia reinvented itself and thrived

The oldest LGBTQ bookstore in the U.S. is Giovanni's Room in Philadelphia. The one-of-a-kind shop for queer and trans literature was almost lost forever in 2014, when the owner was forced to close because of financial problems. Michaela Winberg of member station WHYY shares how the bookstore survived and why it's not just a place for books anymore.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Post-Bulletin

Ava Gustafson: Resolutions are an opportunity for self-improvement

The turn of the new year represents new beginnings in the form of new hobbies, new traditions, and especially new year’s resolutions. Common resolutions include saving money, creating a new workout plan, and starting a new hobby. New year’s resolutions are important because they evoke introspection, and the results of setting a goal are rewarding.
LIFESTYLE
xsnoize.com

How Music Can Improve Students Language Skills

The power of music cannot be underestimated, especially when it is used along with the foreign lyrics that help carry a cultural meaning and establish a special mental bond that helps people to relate. Just think about learning those powerful lyrics of a German band that sings about gothic castles or romantic knights or Spanish songs that talk about the time at the sunny beach under the moonlight. All of it helps create a special immersion into the language that works wonders for those learners who are willing to learn beyond textbooks! When the music moves a person, it also paves the way towards the inspiration and a different perception of life.
EDUCATION
Longview News-Journal

How To Use a Self-Test

Interested in performing a COVID-19 test at home? This short video explains the basics of how to purchase a self-test, collect a specimen, perform the test, and dispose of the test. This video can also be viewed at.
HEALTH

