Toyota has overtaken General Motors (GM) as the top-selling automaker in the USA in 2021, making it the first foreign company to lead the US vehicle market. GM has led the US market since it overtook Ford in the early 1930s, with brands such as Buick, Chevrolet, GMC and Cadillac. But last year the Detroit-based automaker struggled more than most with supply chain issues, particularly the global shortage of semiconductors which caused a series of plant shutdowns and record low vehicle inventories.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO