ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Great Day Fashion: How to Wear a Puffy Jacket

Eyewitness News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePuffy jackets are all the rage right...

www.wfsb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vogue Magazine

I’m 5’2”—These Are the Best Dresses I’ve Found For Petite Women

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. At 5’2”, the search to find the best petite dresses for women is one I embark on every season. If you’re like me and under 5’4”, you are fully aware that securing fashionable yet suitable dresses to fit our frame is no easy feat. Over the years, I’ve learned to embrace my height when I realized that despite my peers, friends, and colleagues’ towering heights, I was not getting any taller and nor am I committed to wearing heels regularly (no, thank you!). I’ve found dresses to be my go-to style uniform for the office, dinner dates, parties, and beyond. I love wearing dresses of all styles and shapes—maxi, midi, and mini. Especially during the fall and winter season, I love to style them up or down with a quick swap of shoes, whether they are flats, boots, or heels. Just make sure to have your tights handy too.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
thezoereport.com

The Outfits Fashion Girls Will Wear In 2022

If one of your resolutions for 2022 is to revamp your style, you’ve come to the right place. Peruse through the following outfits to wear in the new year, ahead, so you’re off to a stylish start.
APPAREL
purewow.com

How to Wear Cowboy Boots in 2022 Like a Style Pro

If you’ve lately found yourself wondering how to wear cowboy boots so you like more like a street style star and less like Daisy Duke, you’re not the only one. Searches for the western footwear have been steadily on the rise this winter, according to the global shopping platform Lyst. But outside of simply pulling them over a pair of blue-wash skinny jeans and knotting a flannel shirt at our waist, we’re still figuring out exactly how to make the trend work. Luckily, we found 20 stylish women who appear to have cracked the code so we can bookmark and Pin their outfits to copy ASAP.
APPAREL
Us Weekly

Save Big on Shoes and Sweats With the Zappos Winter Clearance Sale

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. The holidays may be over, but winter shopping is here to stay! Just like the day after Halloween when candy goes on sale, we’ve tracked down the best post-Christmas event the internet has to offer. Right now on Zappos, browse major savings from shoes to sweaters. You don’t want to miss this epic winter clearance, wrapping up on New Year’s Eve. Read on to shop our favorite finds from this limited-edition sale!
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jackets#Weather
Reading Eagle

Keep your hands warm, dry in Smartwool’s Merino training gloves

Running or cycling in colder weather is easier than you think. In fact, it’s not uncommon to shed layers after a few minutes when your body warms up. It takes a little bit of experience to dial in the correct outerwear for winter workouts, but it also helps to have gear designed for the conditions.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

I'm a Modest Dresser, and These Are the Outfit Ideas I Always Rely On

I don't think I need to give an explanation on my relationship with modest dressing, as I've written about it a lot over here on Who What Wear. But as much as I love experimenting with new trends or learning new styling tricks to show you, there are a few classic outfit formulas that I always rely on. While it's fun to play dress-up in your own closet, sometimes it's 15 minutes till you have to leave and you just need to do what's easiest yet chicest for you. That's where my go-to looks come in.
APPAREL
Refinery29

These Will Be The Biggest Fashion Trends Of 2022 — Shop Them Now

As seasons get more confusing (what’s the deal with balmy 65+ degree winter days?!) and COVID variants continue to emerge, the start to the new year feels ominous, thus stamping the biggest 2022 fashion trends, seen on the runways in September, with a sizeable question mark. Though reverting to a 24/7 sweatpants existence feels disheartening, it’s likely the only manner of dress you’ll be embracing right now as offices have closed and we're working from home once again. But it’s not all doom and gloom for the rest of the year. While soft clothes are, indeed, a piece of the 2022 style puzzle, they’re not the only items on deck.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
goodmorningamerica.com

Best 2022 fashion trends to watch: Pearls, fringe and lots of fun

As we enter 2022, many popular fashion styles are coming along for the ride. From pearl-embellished tops that can add the perfect pop to any ensemble, to modernized check print patterns, there are several standout trends to keep on your radar. Style expert Melissa Garcia walked "GMA" through her fashion...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Zaya Wade Serves Serious Style in Teddy Bear Sweater, Red Mini Skirt and Heavy-Duty Boots

Zaya Wade is back again with an Instagram that serves style. The 14-year-old daughter of NBA star Dwyane Wade, who wife Gabrielle Union is her stepmother, posted to her social media on Wednesday with a series of photos. In the set, she wore an oversized bright red sweater from Heaven by Marc Jacobs that included burgundy stripes and gold teddy bear designs. Wade paired the sweater with a matching red mini skirt. She added a charm necklace to her look and carried a mini Coach shoulder bag with playful patches, going with the youthful theme of the outfit. View this...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HuffingtonPost

Shop The Trend: Cow-Print Clothes With A Rodeo Flair

When it comes to animal prints, leopard and zebra tend to get the most attention. But lately another pattern from the animal world is appearing in the fashion world: cow print. Whether it’s on pants, tops or accessories, this bold print brings a a little rodeo flair to an outfit....
APPAREL
Elite Daily

The 8 Best Winter Hiking Jackets

If you love hiking in a winter wonderland, the right cold-weather gear — including a good jacket — can help you stay warm and comfortable while you enjoy the great outdoors. The best winter hiking jackets are insulated for warmth but lightweight enough for you to move comfortably, making it easy to get some fresh air and exercise even when the weather is cold and wet.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Kristin Cavallari Hits the Ski Slopes in Puffer Jacket, Pom-Pom Hat & Thick Black Boots

Kristin Cavallari brought a sleek twist to ski wear while on the slopes with her children and father. The Uncommon James designer posed for a family photo, captioned “Skiing with grandpa.” For the occasion, she wore slim-fitting black pants with a black puffer coat. To complement her outfit, Cavallari wore black gloves and a black knit hat with a furry pom-pom on top for a whimsical touch. Large ski goggles completed her look. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) The Uncommon Beauty founder prepared for a snowy day of skiing with black boots. The sport-specific style...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
whowhatwear

This Is Exactly How Fashion People Wear Denim Culottes

We only have one question as we close the year: How did the fashion trend cycle manage to fly through nearly every denim trend in existence in less than 365 days? Skinny jeans are still on the back burner while straight leg and boot cut jeans take the front seat. But might we suggest denim culottes for anyone looking to stand out from the bunch? Naturally, a slew of fashion-forward trendsetters are already on it, and they're serving up fresh inspiration for styling the look.
APPAREL
thezoereport.com

New York City Or Aspen: These Are The Boots Trendsetters Swear By

Style can so often outweigh practicality for fashion lovers, especially when it comes to cold-weather footwear. While trendy winter boots from heeled to ankle-baring and detailed designs can easily survive city sidewalks, car commutes, and wintry events, many aren’t suitable for chilly outdoor adventures. Think mountain getaways, winter hiking, or snowy cottage escapes where designs like snow boots and insulated hiking shoes become necessary. But, despite what some naysayers may tell you, muddy tones, goofy-feeling silhouettes, and weirdly grippy soles aren’t the only options out there when it comes to the best winter boots. Sensible design and elevated style not only can go hand in hand but abound if you know where to look.
APPAREL
sheltonherald.com

Wondering how to wash your down jacket? Here's how.

Down jackets are the royalty of jackets: They’re inexplicably light, take up no space in a backpack or suitcase, are unreasonably warm for such small things, and allow you to add tons of layers without looking like the Michelin man. But if you’re anything like me, you’ve gotten that jacket all smoky in a fireplace, thrown it in the washing machine, and then found your beautiful fashion statement turned clumpy, ugly, and more importantly: not warm. Turns out, the feathers need to be properly distributed for you to actually stay warm and look normal.
APPAREL
fashionisers.com

How to Level Up Your Work Wear With Accessories

Just because you have to head to work for a majority of the days of the week, this does not mean that you are not able to be stylish. Then, if you are fed up with and fidgety within your workwear, then here are some of the top tips that you can take to level up your current businesswear with accessories without changing your entire wardrobe.
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy