Mental Health

How journaling can improve self-awareness

wvxu.org
 1 day ago

Keeping a diary can help us chronicle moments in time and place, including everyday events and...

www.wvxu.org

towardsdatascience.com

The path to true awareness is via understanding one’s inner self. Today let the route be via the ear. The sound waves trigger neurons in the brain that will change what the mind experiences… Music moves, changes emotions, inspires. Blessed are the ones who experience this. Let’s begin....
studybreaks.com

Bettering one’s self-esteem is no easy feat, but if you adhere to these ways of thinking, you might just see yourself in a more positive light. It is no secret that many college students lack self-confidence, and it does not help that there are a slew of factors that can contribute to this. If you, for example, had an unhappy childhood where your parents were overly critical and constantly scrutinized everything you did, you are more likely to experience low self-esteem. Other factors that can contribute to low self-esteem include poor academic performance and ongoing stressful life events, including the loss of a loved one, financial hardship, being treated poorly and ongoing mental and physical issues, such as chronic pain, anxiety or depression.
yoursun.com

Self-improvement is at the heart of the majority of New Year’s resolutions. Resolutions can be hard to keep, as the hectic pace of daily life can make it hard to find time for new activities. Individuals who want to see their resolutions through to the end can try utilizing various self-improvement strategies to help them achieve their goals.
Fortune

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
healththoroughfare.com

The Omicron covid variant is in the news in 2022 even though its symptomatology is not severe at all, as we already reported. Now, Deseret.com reveals that the latest reports from the United Kingdom suggest that a common covid symptom has returned for the omicron variant — brain fog.
CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We have all relied on technology to help get us through the pandemic whether through working from home, virtual learning or escaping through video games. But what lies for us with tech in 2022? VR and AR are becoming more mainstream. Metaverse could be a household concept, and working from home is getting a facelift. With Facebook introducing many to the term ‘Metaverse,’ we’re asking CNET’s Dan Ackerman what that means for us and what will it be able to do for us. “At it’s most basic level, it’s a persistent online universe, where you do things, you go places,...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
xsnoize.com

Contrary to the popular belief, music can be helpful when you study, as long as it is something you have chosen and not the neighbors that are playing something you cannot stand. Seriously, though, the secret of this musical trick that helps one learn can be explained in simple terms. Your brain focuses on something you like, and your cognitive functions receive a well-needed boost. Just think about dancing along in your chair as you feel inspired and motivated, and you will see how it can be helpful as you approach complex subjects with an open mind and remain within your comfort zone!
The 74

It’s time to get serious about innovation in education. And we don’t just mean more ed tech. The pandemic caused tremendous disruption to U.S. schools this past year and a half — cutting off kids from teachers, peers and learning routines. To simply return to business as usual would be to shortchange students and communities. […]
Post-Bulletin

The turn of the new year represents new beginnings in the form of new hobbies, new traditions, and especially new year’s resolutions. Common resolutions include saving money, creating a new workout plan, and starting a new hobby. New year’s resolutions are important because they evoke introspection, and the results of setting a goal are rewarding.
seaislenews.com

For years, educators have upheld that arts education plays a vital role in helping facilitate young students’ educational development. The arts do not always get the attention that they deserve in all educational settings, however. This is especially the case in areas that lack access or resources to empower their students to nurture their artistic sides, where arts program budgets are often the first to be cut to make way for other improvements.
xsnoize.com

The power of music cannot be underestimated, especially when it is used along with the foreign lyrics that help carry a cultural meaning and establish a special mental bond that helps people to relate. Just think about learning those powerful lyrics of a German band that sings about gothic castles or romantic knights or Spanish songs that talk about the time at the sunny beach under the moonlight. All of it helps create a special immersion into the language that works wonders for those learners who are willing to learn beyond textbooks! When the music moves a person, it also paves the way towards the inspiration and a different perception of life.
wvxu.org

And our next guest has even more reasons for hope and optimism this year. Steven Petrow is a contributing columnist for The Washington Post, and he recently wrote a piece titled "Could 2022 Be A Better, Healthier Year? Ten Reasons To Be Cautiously Optimistic." He says that buried under the grief and loss that we've experienced in 2021, there are seeds of hope for the new year. So Steven Petrow joins me now to try to help us kick off this year in better spirits.
wvxu.org

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Jennifer Jenkins, director of Duke’s Center for the Study of the Public Domain, about copyrighted works from 1926 that will enter the public domain this year. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Longview News-Journal

Interested in performing a COVID-19 test at home? This short video explains the basics of how to purchase a self-test, collect a specimen, perform the test, and dispose of the test. This video can also be viewed at.
wvxu.org

Students from about 1,500 schools, most of them in the northeast, are getting an extra long winter break. Their schools are closed next week, according to the data company Burbio, Inc. But this is a fraction of the nation's schools. Around 98,000 will be open on Monday. What are administrators considering, and what are the strategies they're turning to as they try to stay in-person during this wave of the pandemic? Doug Belkin reports on education for The Wall Street Journal and joins us now with some answers. Hi, Doug.
