ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Podcast Host Accused Of Disrespecting Black Women Guests After Getting Aggressive With Asian Doll

By Shamika Sanders
HelloBeautiful
HelloBeautiful
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YE39C_0dcd5wYd00

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Chile, someone’s panties were in a bunch. Fresh & Fit Podcast host Myron Gaines is under fire after getting very disrespectful with his female guest rapper Asian Doll during a recent taping. In a clip circulating social media, Gaines gets visually upset and attempts to scold Asian Doll and her friend for having side conversations during the podcast conversation. Asian Doll called him “mean as f*ck,” which seemed to aggravate him even more. “I’m not mean as f*ck, I just have rules. Simple,” he responded aggressively. When she doubles down on her “mean” comments, he flies into a tizzy. When Asian responded, “I can say what I want,” he responded, “Well you can get the f*ck off the show.” Asian Doll kept her calm but eventually left the show.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Neighborhood Talk, LLC (@theneighborhoodtalk)

Asian Doll took to Twitter to praise herself for remaining calm. “I was so calm yesterday cause I knew what he was tryna do.. Mr. Freddy cougar was Finna get beat down elm street off camera I’m thankful for the growth & self control & im happy I defended another black woman cause he was treating her sooooo bad ugh!”

This isn’t the first time the Fresh & Fit Podcast came under fire for aggressive and disrespectful behavior toward it’s female guests. If you don’t remember, popular influencer DJ Akademiks came under fire after getting aggressive with a female gust on a show in November. The woman allegedly pulled out a gun and threatened the host after he said, “If I was offended by anything you said, I’d get the breaks beat off you.”

And who are these men sitting around letting Black women get disrespected. SMH. The Internet isn’t done with this story! After it went viral yesterday, throwback footage from the podcasts hosts referring to Black women as a bunch of “Shenequas” and claimed they aren’t “down with brown, night riders” or “dabble in the dark.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Thoughts?

RELATED STORIES:

#BlackTwitter Rallies Around Ari Lennox After Dipwad Disrespects Her Black Beauty

Black Twitter Drags Trump For Disrespecting Three Black Female Journalists

Comments / 58

Merrill Moores
23h ago

Nobody treats a black woman like a 2nd class piece of shit like a black man

Reply(3)
21
RedComing
22h ago

So no one cares she was having a different conversation with someone else during his podcast? He may have been rude, but he had a right to be. She was being disrespectful to his time and his show by not paying attention and participating in what she agreed to do.

Reply(1)
16
Tyrone Rice
1d ago

What black women are perfect they don't disrespect nobody but wonderful mother's great wife never mind that just perfect human beings yeah right

Reply(5)
8
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ari Lennox
Person
Asian Doll
Hot 99.1

Asian Doll Walks Out of Podcast After Things Get Heated – Watch

Asian Doll found herself in a heated argument with a podcaster but kept her cool despite the disrespect being thrown at her. On Monday (Jan. 3), Asian Doll walked out of the Fresh & Fit podcast after things got tense between herself and the show’s co-host Myron Gaines (aka “Fit”). In a clip that surfaced on social media on Tuesday (Jan. 4), Gaines appeared to be agitated that Doll is having a conversation with one of the show’s guests while other people are talking. You can watch video of the situation at the bottom of this post.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Lil Mama Breaks Silence After Jay-Z And Alicia Keys Speak On The 2009 VMAs Cultural Moment

Following Alicia Keys and Jay-Z both sharing their thoughts on the unforgettable 2009 VMAs moment when Lil Mama jumped on stage towards the end of their “Empire State of Mind” performance, the Voice of the Young People rapper has now released a statement thanking them. “I appreciate hearing this portion of last nights conversation. This has always been my stance, Love,” shared the Harlem-bred rapper-actress with a clip of the conversation’s audio. “Love for both my big brother, big sister, and my city. It brings clarity to all of us as a community to actually hear these words from our legendary...
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Suni Lee Addresses Racist Criticism Over Her New Relationship With Boyfriend Jaylin Smith

Suni Lee is speaking out about her new relationship after going public with boyfriend Jaylin Smith over the holidays. On Dec. 26, the Olympic gold medalist — who's currently a freshman at Auburn University — posted two photos looking blissfully happy with her boyfriend, along with a caption of a single white heart emoji. However, shortly after posting on social media, some people online took issue with the relationship — specifically people in the Hmong American community.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Women#Black Beauty#Black Twitter#Dj#British Royal Family#Racism#The Neighborhood Talk#The Fresh Fit Podcast
hotnewhiphop.com

Boosie Badazz Thanks Benzino For Defending Him Against Lil Nas X Backlash

That Lil Nas X BET Awards kiss continues to cause a ruckus. Months ago, the Montero star took to the stage to perform his hits and during the showcase, Nas X tongue-kissed one of his dancers. The outcry was heard from coast to coast as people complained about the openly gay singer-rapper displaying his sexuality on a global stage.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Saweetie Starts ‘Icy Chain Challenge’ After Performance Criticism: ‘I Heard I Was the Best Twerker in Da World’

Saweetie has issued a response to criticism she received from some over her recent performance as part of iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball event in New York. As you may have seen on Twitter and elsewhere in recent days, a brief clip from the performance—which sees Saweetie dancing to her recently released track “Icy Chain”—has been making the rounds. Some have used the clip, as well as other recent performances, to further their attempts at questioning the quality of the two-time Grammy nominee’s live shows.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Lizzo Begins The Year With Some Body Positivity: "I Gained Weight, I Look TF GOODT"

Lizzo has always been known for her bold personality and antics, and the start of a new year clearly hasn't taken those away from her. On the evening of January 2nd, the 33-year-old shared a video to Instagram and Twitter of her dancing to the City Girls' hit track "Rodeo" while wearing nothing more than a pair of tights and a bodysuit.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HipHopDX.com

Latto Is Tired Of The Backlash From Her Old Rap Name

Latto is a rising star in her own right and with that comes the spotlight where people watch their every move. Like many people in her position, though, criticism is unavoidable. Big Latto has been dealing with critics speaking about her old rap name, which happened to be Mulatto. She...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Real World Homecoming' Cast Erupts After Non-Black Housemates Use the N-Word

Tami Roman hasn't been having the easiest ride on The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles. The former Basketball Wives star reunited with her MTV co-stars for an experiment special to bring together the seven strangers after nearly three decades to rehash some drama and make peace with old wounds. But she may have bitten off more than she can chew. In the most recent episode, Roman was put in an uncomfortable situation while discussing race relations when the N-word was said by a co-star. Things went from bad to worse as Roman tried her best to explain why no person who is no Black should ever say the word.
CELEBRITIES
The Tab

Elle Darby’s fiancé, Connor Swift, has apologised for the racist tweets he posted in 2012

Elle Darby has been all over the internet recently after old racist and homophobic tweets from 10 years ago resurfaced and now her fans have have clocked her fiancé, Connor Swift, also has a history of tweeting hateful language. Elle has since apologised in both an Instagram story and YouTube video, and her 28-year-old fiancé Connor has also apologised for his shameful tweeting in a post on Instagram where he has over 176,000 followers.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Latto Claps Back at Cleveland Rapper Big Indo, Who Claims Latto Stole Her Song and Aesthetic

Latto is firing back at a Cleveland rapper who says the Atlanta native stole her song and aesthetic. Big Indo called out Latto after she teased her new song on Instagram, which sees Latto wearing an iced-out bikini and panties while walking a goat. “NOT THE BEAT TOO just higher tempo I’m sick cause I looked up to LATTO it look like she been lookin up to me tho or her team stealin sauce,” Indo wrote on IG while comparing clips of her song and Latto’s unreleased track. “I obviously got million dollar ideas.”
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

#RHOSLC Calamity: Jennie Nguyen Confronts Mary Cosby About Her Racist Remarks But Cosby Can’t Comprehend The Issue—‘What?! I Love Slanted Eyes!’

Another day, another bit of bizarre behavior from a headline-making Bravolebrity. On Sunday night's episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, newbie Jennie Nyguen confronted Mary Cosby for comments she made to Jennie about loving her "slanted eyes." The new housewife who is of Vietnamese descent first expressed frustration to her husband Duy about the comment before confronting Mary in person.  During housewife, Whitney Rose's brand relaunch party, Jennie gathered the rest of the housewives and put Mary on blast while returning a gift of Christian Louboutin shoes because the gift "wasn't genuine." As Jennie was telling Mary that she was "insulted" by the "slanted eyes" comment, Mary seemed shocked and somehow reiterated the comment again.
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Influencer Elle Darby sees her followers plummet by nearly 100,000 after it emerged she'd posted racist tweets as a teenager - with some fans branding her apology video 'insincere'

One of Britain's most successful influencers has seen her followers plummet after it emerged she'd written a series of racist tweets over ten years ago. Elle Darby, 26, from Wiltshire, who launched her own clothing brand on the back of her success as a social media star, has lost nearly 100,000 followers since tweets she wrote as a teenager resurfaced last week.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Woman Accuses Lil Baby Of Fathering Her Son, Fans Think They Look Identical

Lil Baby might have made another lil baby, according to a woman's claims on social media. A post made by Atlanta-based nail technician Shi Anderson (@therealblasiianbihh on Instagram) seemingly accuses the rapper of fathering her child. Anderson posted pictures of her little boy, who shares a striking resemblance to the rapper.
CELEBRITIES
HelloBeautiful

HelloBeautiful

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
673
Post
881K+
Views
ABOUT

News, Lifestyle, Fashion and Beauty for Today's Black Woman.

 https://hellobeautiful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy