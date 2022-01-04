ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon’s best dash cam deal also adds Super Night Vision to any car

By Maren Estrada
 1 day ago
When night vision systems first began appearing in cars, I was skeptical. Then, I actually tried one out. Drivers absolutely love having the ability to see more clearly while they drive around at night. And it’s not just useful for people with poor vision, either. Night vision features can help anyone see better and farther in the dark. On top of that, these systems also help improve visibility in the rain and snow. Who wouldn’t want to see better in a storm? Of course, that brings us to the main problem with night vision systems in cars: they’re typically only available on expensive luxury cars that cost a fortune. But not if you score one of Amazon’s best dash cam deals.

The barrier to entry was exactly why my interest was piqued when Lanmodo reached out about its latest dash cam. They asked if I wanted to test the brand new Lanmodo Vast Pro Dash Cam , which also adds clear night vision to any car. It’s easy to install in any car, and it’s on sale right now at Amazon with a deep discount.


Amazon’s best dash cam deal

The Lanmodo Vast Pro Dash Cam is an awesome device that kills two birds with one stone. First, it adds crystal clear night vision to any car. Second, it functions as a dashcam as well. That means you can record everything that happens as you drive. The special Parking Mode feature will also record when it detects movement. Never again will you have to worry about proving your innocence if you’re in an accident that wasn’t your fault.

The unit has a nice big 8-inch HD display that gives you a clear view of the road ahead. After all, a night vision system isn’t terribly useful if you can’t make anything out on the screen. And at night, when night vision is enabled, it’s not that annoying green video that looks so weird. You get full-color night vision that lets you see distances up to 984 feet ahead of you.

That’s amazing!

A premium Sony sensor records crystal-clear 1080p video. There’s also a second model that includes a rearview camera you mount in the back of your car. That way, the dashcam records video in both directions and it doesn’t miss anything.

Pricing for the Lanmodo Vast Pro Dash Cam started at $350 for the single-camera model when it was released in June. The dual-cam version sold for $400. Head over to Amazon right now, however, and both versions have lower retail prices and extra discounts! The single-camera version is just $269.99 when you clip the coupon on the product page. Meanwhile, the upgraded dual-camera model is on sale for $314.99.

These truly some of the best Amazon dash cam deals we’ve seen in a long time. Don’t miss out!



Lanmodo Vast Pro Dash Cam fast facts

Want to learn more about Amazon’s best dash cam deal? Here are some key takeaways:

  • The Lanmodo Vast Pro Dash Cam gives you full-color night vision in stunning 1080p Full HD resolution
  • Proprietary “Super Night Vision” tech is crystal clear, colorized, and can see for a distance of up to 984 feet
  • Improve visibility in the rain, fog, snow, and more
  • Large 8-inch high-definition display
  • Records video on a microSD card up to 128GB so it functions as a dash camera, too
  • Optional rear camera so you can record in both directions
  • Rear camera has IP67 water and dust resistance
  • Parking monitor feature records if anyone or anything approaches your car while it’s parked
  • Compatible with 99% of car models
  • The box includes everything you need to install it



